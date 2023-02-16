When John Aguon explained to his children that they weren’t going to be able to race their motorcycles anymore at the Guam International Raceway, they didn’t understand why.

His children asked what they'd done wrong. They have been racing since they were 3 years old.

“I go, ‘We didn't do anything wrong,’” Aguon told them.

“And my kids were like, 'How come we're getting punished for it?’” Aguon recalled.

“And I tell them, 'We’re not getting punished. It's just part of the law. It's a process that we're going through,’” Aguon said.

Not fully understanding the ramifications of the 30-day eviction notice the Chamorro Land Trust Commission issued to the Guam Racing Federation last month, they offered a solution.

“‘Dad, we'll just cut the lock and we'll go through,’” Aguon said, repeating what his 12-year-old son told him.

“I'm like, ‘No, we can't do that!’” Aguon said.

At a CLTC commissioners meeting on Jan. 19, Commissioner David Herrera and former CLTC attorney Nicolas Toft stated reasons for the eviction. Toft, who has since resigned from his position as an attorney at the Office of the Attorney General of Guam, said that the 250-acre expansive land could be put to better use, sharing that a more lucrative tenancy could be reached that would better benefit CLTC's beneficiaries. Herrera alleged that the racing federation has been illegally mining precious resources and suggested legal recourse for destroying the land.

“I don't know. We don't know. The kids don't know. We're not responsible,” said Aguon, who feels he, his family, and the racing community shouldn’t be forced off the track because of factors outside of their control. “All we know is that the people who go – our riders, our enthusiasts, our spectators – have nothing to do with anything. Therefore, there's no reason to punish us for something that we love. Don't take the track away from us.”

“Don’t punish us,” he said.

When Aguon first popped on a helmet and jumped on his motorcycle for the first time, he was only 6. His father, John Sr., and uncles Peter Aguon and Jake Blas introduced him to the sport. Not old enough to drive anything on the streets, he was bit by the racing bug – hard! Very quickly, his love for the sport grew as he ripped through the red dirt trails near LeoPalace Resort Guam.

Fast forward to the present and after three consecutive open motorcycle division titles (2019, 2020 and 2021), he has become one of the sport’s most accomplished and most respected racers. But more than beating other riders to the checkered flag, more than feeling the vibration of his bike course through his body as he powers sideways through a turn, he enjoys teaching his children and other family members how to ride.

Just like his father John. Sr. and his uncle Peter taught him, he enjoys paying forward the education to the next generation.

“I love bringing my boy. I love bringing my daughter, and I do the same thing that my uncle Peter did for us when we were kids,” John Aguon said. “He would stop us at a jump and explain it as a teacher.”

John Aguon said that the only reason why he still comes to the track and races is because of his kids, sharing that the family bonding at the track would sometimes lead to catching butterflies and other insects.

“My kids really love it! They love it all the way!” he said.

Aguon described the raceway as a playground, a place where he and his family’s imaginations run wild. And, if taken away, racers will find a less safe place to demonstrate their creativity.

“You can take the park away from the kids, but the kids will always find another place to play and consider it a park,” he said.

“If the track closes, they're going to use their imagination somewhere else,” he added.

“We're going to go back to our old school days where we had to do stuff when there was no track,” he said. “We just follow our instincts and just go. I guess we have to go. You have to go ride.”

In the late 1990s, before the Guam International Raceway opened, any street deemed long and straight enough became a drag strip. And any hill or mountain trail, groomed or not, was an opportunity for motorcycle riders to rip through the land, legal or not.

While off-course racing and trail riding has not been eliminated completely, the opening of the raceway has, allegedly, drastically reduced the illegal activity.

“Since that track opened, a lot of illegal drag racing has gone off the streets,” John Aguon said. “I’m going to tell you this right now, welcome back to new, illegal drag racing.”

“You can't stop people from doing what they love best!” he said.

“They're going to go back to Inalåhan drag racing. They're going to go back to Two Lovers Point. Drag racing and all that illegal stuff is going to happen,” John Aguon said. “Just like us riders, we’re going to start going back into the mountains, private property or not. We’re going to do it, right? Because that's the fun, that’s the feeling that we grew up in – what we love to do.”