Some people wait a lifetime to discover their passion, but when JR Cepeda was just 5 years old, he found his. His father, James Cepeda, introduced him to motocross and he instantly fell in love. Although it would be another 11 years until he was old enough to drive on the roads, he was already racking up miles, shooting dirt high in to air, and quickly becoming one of Guam’s best-ever high-octane athletes.

"It’s like I went to Disneyland, seriously,” said JR Cepeda, remembering the first time his father, James Cepeda, sat him down on a Suzuki 50cc mini-ATV and told him to go for it. “Honestly, I was just born to do this, like it was natural," adding, "it’s just the thrill of getting better and improving yourself that makes me want to keep going.”

Bob Bucek, the president of the Guam International Raceway Motorcycle Association, remembers seeing JR Cepeda's racing journey began 18 years ago.

“JR has never been slow,” Bucek said. “Since his peewee days on a 50cc Suzuki mini-ATV - all through his growth - he has dominated each class, having taken the top crown and dominating in the Open Motorcycle class for several years.”

Cepeda leaves home

In 2017, JR Cepeda relocated to San Diego, California to be with his father, and to check out the racing scene. He had left Guam as a champion, best in his class, but struggled to make a name for himself in Southern California.

"They have a lot more resources out there,” he said. “The tracks out there are also more technical. You have got a lot of riders that go the same speed as you, and a lot that are a lot faster than you too.”

In the two intermediate Class B races that JR Cepeda competed in, Fox Raceway and Perris Raceway, his best performance was a seventh-place finish.

After about a year, JR Cepeda had had enough of California and returned home. He told The Guam Daily Post that he misses his father, has not seen him since 2019, and said that he hopes to see him soon.

“I just missed home here on Guam, and everything about it compared to the states,” he said.

JR Cepeda said that not being able to see his father, every day, has “made me figure things out more on my own, and grow up, and mature.”

Cepeda back on track

Last Sunday, while competing in the 2021 Monster Energy Guam Motocross practice round, JR Cepeda was back in top form and flying higher than ever. In the 250cc class, in two heats, he placed first and second. After having only competed in 3 of 6 races in 2020, his top-of-the-podium performance was a confidence booster.

“I’ve been riding a lot now, trying to get back in shape,” he said.

JR Cepeda, in the practice round, said that he was not expecting to race as well as he had. Rather, he was content with exploring the newly-modified track and keeping his nerves in check.

He said that he struggled with keeping his composure, and “got a little excited.”

“Honestly, I didn’t expect to win. I just went out there and I just wanted to have fun.”

Bucek said that JR Cepeda is ordinarily very fast and consistent.

“When his confidence is up, he is tough to beat,” he said, adding, when he is at his best, “there has been nobody quicker on the track.”

JR Cepeda explained that 2020 was a difficult year, citing bike problems and other preoccupations.

“It’s been a while since I raced a full season, here, back at home,” he said. “It feels good to actually be back on track now.”

Before the race, during a pandemic-postponed 2020 awards ceremony, JR Cepeda was recognized for last year's performance. Having competed in the championship series, out of 21 riders, he had finished placed sixth, a far cry from his usual first-place finishes, but impressive, given that he had missed half the season.

“JR, since returning without his pops, although still fast on the bike, seems to be searching for motivation,” said Bucek, explaining his father is one of the sport’s local icons. “His dad helped him with that I believe,” he added, describing James Cepeda as “fast-smooth” and that he “loved to play tricks out on the track.”

With his past, well, in the past and a bright future ahead, JR Cepeda, 23, is more-excited than ever to return to racing.

“If I were to describe the rush and feeling from racing, it's like riding a rollercoaster,” he said. “The adrenaline and the excitement is there, but you’re not knowing what’s gonna happen next, but you’re having so much fun in that present moment.

“And, it’s like you’re free.”

JR Cepeda said that racing means the world to him.

“This is like my safe haven,” he said. “The whole world just blocks out, and I am just riding.”