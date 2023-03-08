After a lengthy absence due to fear and pandemic restrictions, the beautiful, southern Village of Humåtak hosted the Guam History and CHamoru Heritage Day Motocross race Sunday adjacent to Spanish Bridge, the Guam International Racing Motorcycle Association announced in a press release.

A dirt course, with support from Pacific Trucking Guam and Rocky Mountain Precast Guam, was prepared and laid out next to the bridge, located in the heart of the celebration. The course was a challenging creation that included several jumps and switchback turns, over which competitors raced wheel to wheel, bar to bar.

Racers of all ages competed in respective classes and received trophies courtesy of Southern Mountain Gear.

Race organizers gave special thanks to Humåtak Mayor John Quinata and his entire office staff, the association said in the release.

Race highlights had open motorcycle former champion “Little” John Aguon, aboard his Cycles Plus Kawasaki, untouchable as he roared off the start and laid waste to the rest of the field in both of the 10-lap heats to take the overall win.

Tim Wenden, who spent the day dodging Aguon’s dust, aboard a KTM motorcycle, placed second. Rounding out the podium, Blaze Aiken, who rode a Cycles Plus Kawasaki, took third.

In the open ATV class, James Lujan, who raced on a Yamaha, swept both 10-lap heats, dominating the field and taking the overall win. With the top two positions belonging to Yamaha riders, John Gilman, aboard his metal steed, delivered a silver medal finish. Matt Sandlin, on a Honda, bar-banged his way to bronze.

Up next on the 2023 Guam International Racing Motorcycle Association schedule, Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships Round 3 will take place Sunday, March 12, at the Guam International Raceway Jose and Herminia Calvo Memorial Offroad Park, GIRMAC said in the release. Gates open at 7 a.m. and races start before lunch.

GIRMAC expressed gratitude for the continued use of the facility in Yigo, a place where racers and fans have enjoyed quality time with family and friends for more than 20 years, the association said in the release.

Race officials ask stakeholders to continue to support the goal of safety, sportsmanship and family, according to the release. Those interested in getting involved in racing or looking for more information, can visit girmac.teamapp.com or by contacting Robert Bucek at 671-727-5381.