Motocross may have held final race in Yigo

The Guam International Raceway on Sunday hosted what could be its final Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championship races in Yigo.

With Round 2 in the record books, the Guam Racing Federation has been evicted by the Chamorro Land Trust Commission, CLTC saying the 250 acres of land could be put to better use.

In a show of support for saving the track, Sens. Dwayne San Nicolas, Roy Quinata, William Parkinson and Joe San Agustin were on hand, GIR said in a news release.

Seeking additional support from the community, organizers urge interested individuals to sign a petition to halt the eviction. The petition can be signed online at guamraceway.com.

Under sunny conditions and a cool breeze, Round 2 roared into action.

After the last speck of dirt settled to the earth, the following racers won their respective divisions: JR Cepeda, James Lujan, Tim Wenden, Kanen Arceo, Damian Manibusan, CJ Benavente. Mariana Wenden, Jonathan Aguon, Julian Lane, Owen Harris, Gaven Lorenzo, Kyan Mayo and Giancarlo Lorenzo.

If the eviction stands, Guam motocross will have to vacate the leased property by March 2. Regardless, Monster Energy Round 3 continues March 5 in Humåtak, a staple of the island’s Heritage Day festivities.

The Guam International Raceway Motorcycle and ATV Corp. expressed its gratitude to have had such a great facility as the Jose and Herminia Calvo Memorial Off-Road Park at the Guam International Raceway, the home of racing for more than two decades.

Those interested in getting involved in racing or seeking for more information can visit girmac.teamapp.com or contact Robert Bucek at 671-727-5381.