The 2020 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships kicked off its first round of competition for the racing season Sunday at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

A well-worked and revamped red dirt course that was built and filled with jumps and switchback turns, along with ideal race conditions, set the backdrop of a day of championship racing.

Racers of all ages competed in a two-heat format, each in their own respective age and displacement classes, making for a full day of bar-banging family fun. Once more with a course loaded with jumps, bumps, and many high-banked turns, the participants and their many fans and family supporters were back lining the course for what was an incredible day of high-flying action.

Race Day

Open: Defending champion Lil John Aguon swept through the competition with Kawasaki rider Blaze Aiken sitting solid in second. The duo challenged, revving through the course, but Aguon pulled away for the first-round win. Kim Aiken joined his son, Blaze, on the podium by taking third. Mike Limtiaco took a strong fourth-place finish with RJ Santos on a Yamaha rounding out the final spot in the top five.

450 Class: Aguon took the win with Limtiaco in second. Zachary Chang and Riley Clark rounded out the top four.

250: Cycles Plus Kawasaki team rider No. 85 Blaze Aiken swept both heats for the win with his father, Kim, storming in for second. Third went to Santos on his Yamaha.

Over 40 Vet: Limtiaco and Aiken scored the first two.

Schoolboy/girl: Jordan Leon Guerrero, on his LG Racing-supported Yamaha, flew his way to the win with Damian Manibusan, on his Yamaha, in second and Franklin Fujihira, on a Yamaha, in third. Taking fourth was No. 25 Lawrence Limtiaco, aboard a Suzuki.

Open Minibike: Richard Wenden swept both heats. Wyett Santos and Lawrence Limtiaco rounded out the podium for the first round.

85cc: Richard Wenden took the win with Lawrence Limtiaco in second.

150cc kids: Jerren Nauta and Jeassani Leon Guerrero scooped the top two spots.

65cc Kids Minibike: Jonboy Aguon took home first on his Yamaha. Jace Calvo, aboard a KTM, grabbed second with Jay Whitman in third and Ty Overstreet in fourth.

50cc Kids Minibike: Leo Limtiaco dominated the field, breezing to a first-place finish. Caden Castin, EJ Larance and Charliegh Moore rounded out the top spots.

The racing community is gearing up for the annual Guam History and Heritage Festival motocross races, slated for March 1 in Umatac. Located near the iconic Umatac Bridge, races will take over the village track, more fondly known as the Carabao Track.

Round 2 of the Monster Energy Guam Championship Motocross race schedule resumes March 15 at the Guam International Raceway home of the Jose and Hermenia Calvo Memorial Off-road Park. Gates open at 8 a.m. and the racing kicks off at 11:30 a.m.

With several class championships being contested, all spectators are invited to attend free of charge.

Information was provided in a press release.