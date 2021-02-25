The 2021 Monster Energy Motocross Championship launched out of the gate this past Sunday with Round 1 of the series at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

With the sun beating down on the roughshod track, family and fans set up pop up tents and coolers at a distance to watch racers muscle around the course at top speed. Competitors ranged from vets catching big air atop 450cc beasts to novices as young as 6 years old zipping by on their 50cc minibikes.

This year’s turnout was a smash, with the parking lot as packed as the starting line, where riders in the Open Motorcycle Class occupied every single stall. They revved up in unison, kicking up a four-stroke symphony in anticipation of the starting signal and the chance to go barreling down the opening stretch.

Dominating both heats in the Open Class this year was reigning champ, #1, ‘Lil’ John Aguon, this time riding for his new sponsor Cycles Plus atop a brand new Kawasaki KX 450.

Set on retaining the big red No. 1 emblazoned on the side of his bike, Aguon said, between heats, that he was “feeling good. Feeling pretty good.”

He took first in the 450cc class with Bong Radam and Zachary Chang claiming the next two slots.

Jockeying for position behind Aguon was JR Cepeda, rocking No. 7, who came blazing through, gunning his 250cc Kawasaki to overtake Blaze Aiken – Aiken came the closest to unseating the champ in last year’s finals. Cepeda earned a Round 1 victory in the 250cc class, and came in second in the Open Motorcycle class, with Aiken on his tail, who grabbed second in 250cc and third overall.

Fewer competitors took the course on four wheels, with just 5 riders in the Open ATV class, but those that did put up a white-knuckled show for the audience. Robert Bucek started out in a steady rear position, but outlasted Albert Garlit, Qurino Cabe, Cam Lorenzo andformer champ George Santos for a smooth first-place finish.

Bucek is a long time rider and advocate for the sport, and for him, motocross is all about the community. But he still knows how to keep it cool.

“I was trying to show off a bit for you, do a couple tricks,” he joked to The Guam Daily Post photographers with a smile, “but I didn’t want to kick up all that dust into your gear.”

The biggest growth at this year’s event was in the 65cc Kids Minibike class, which has nearly doubled since 2020’s championship.

The reigning minibike champ, the young Johnathan Aguon kept up his lead in Round 1, with Alize Mondia in second and last year’s runner up Ty Overstreet pulling third. A step up from the little ones cruising around on the 50ccs, kids on the 65cc minibikes get to test their skills out on the main track, instead of the smaller, circular track that’s been set up for the younger riders.

One reason for the uptick in youth participation might be the pandemic. With COVID-19 keeping most sports grounded last year, kids and parents have had limited opportunities to get out under the sun and break a sweat.

But the racetrack has been open since last year, and Jeff Rios, the president of the Guam International Motocross Association (GIRMAC), says that they’ve been taking precautions to make sure that athletes can continue to enjoy themselves out on the track.

“You see what happened with mountain-biking? That thing just kind of took off because that’s not a contact sport,” he said. “It’s an individual sport and so is motocross.”

Keeping wheels on the ground

The pandemic has been hard on organizations big and small, and GIRMAC is no exception. Rios says that they’ve had a bit of a drop off in sponsorship, with some of the usual supporters finding it difficult to lend a hand. The continued support that they’ve had from big sponsors like Monster, which has already signed onboard for 2021, has kept them going strong, but so has the help from riders who are working on the local scene.

“We got a small, small group of guys that have the time and resources to help out on the track.” Riders like Kim Aiken, Bob Bucek and Tim Wenden are some of those responsible for putting the heart and soul into the motocross track, and keeping it so that locals can continue to have fun in the dirt. Rios even hinted at the possibility of more technical track that might be on the way, alongside a newer technical track for the little riders.

Anyone with a love of loud engines and fast driving should head to the Yigo International Raceway on Sunday, March 14 at 11:30 a.m., for Round 2 of around-the-clock, turn-hugging, bike-jumping action.