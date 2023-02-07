The Guam International Raceway isn’t just a collection of asphalt tracks, tire barriers and dirt, it is a place where families have assembled, bonded, competed and conquered fear for more than 23 years.

When Dana Tamayo, 32, competed in her first motocross race on Jan. 29, her goal was to try something new and overcome shyness – something she has struggled with her entire life.

“I'm kind of like an introvert,” Tamayo said. “I've been shy all my life. I'm 32. I'm trying something crazy, right? But my family has encouraged me to continue to push myself outside of my comfort zone. And this was it.”

As Tamayo lined up at the starting gate with several other riders and a race official waved the green flag, thus opening the 2023 Monster Energy Motocross Championships, she throttled her bike and began the race. Slowly, from the back of the pack, she rode around the first turn and up the first jump. After riding up the first jump, a monster of an obstacle, there was no sky between her bike and the ground. But she made it up the hill, holding on for dear life.

A few minutes later, cautiously, Tamayo emerged from the back of the course and headed into a big turn. About three-quarters of the way through, she tumbled and her motorcycle stalled.

“Every time I fell down, there was support on the track to get me going, to get back going and not give up,” she said. “Although I only did like, three laps, I still finished. I finished. I started and I finished.”

“I didn't do as much as anybody else, but I got on there and went through the door,” she said.

After the first heat, a round where she crashed three times, the bruised mom was mobbed by her family.

“This is how we influence our children, right?” she asked. “By example. It's just an awesome experience, learning, falling, getting back up. Fall three times, you get up four. Keep going. Finish it off.”

With her journey into the sport officially underway, Tamayo couldn’t wait to get back on her bike. After the first heat, she had learned, failed and fallen so many times and she was eager to correct herself in the second heat.

“The first one is always the hardest, always the hardest,” Tamayo said. “So, getting that done, lets me set the path, set my bar for next time. I can't wait for the second heat, do a little bit better.”

“I'm actually very competitive, under all the layers,” she said. “It (motocross) is really something that set my heart on fire.”

With heart ablaze and spirt filled with excitement, Tamayo surprised herself and inspired her kids.

“What really touched my heart is my kids now – who don't race – said, ‘Oh, I want to race!’” she said.

Motocross asked to leave

Tamayo, her family, and the other 100-plus riders and their families will next have a chance to prove themselves in Round 2, which is scheduled for Feb. 12 in Yigo.

Although Tamayo learned so much about herself and racing, her pilgrimage into the sport may be over as quickly as it started. On Jan. 30, the Chamorro Land Trust Commission revoked the Guam Racing Federation’s month-to-month lease.

In response to the eviction letter, Guam International Racing Motocross Association posted a petition on its website to save the track.

Interested members of the community can find and sign the petition at guamraceway.com.

The GRF and GIRMAC have also planned a wave at the ITC intersection for 4 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9.

“When you stop, it's always hard to start up again,” said Tamayo, explaining what she learned after her first race. “Don't die out. Be aggressive. Be in control of what I'm doing.”

“I can't let it die out, because it's so much harder to start again,” she said.