With COVID-19 safety protocols firmly in place, Round 3 of the 2020 Monster Energy Guam Motocross Championships rocked out at the Guam International Raceway in Yigo.

With hard rains the day prior, it made for a mud bog on the track, but riders were down as events kicked off at 11:30 a.m. in several classes from kids’ minibike to women’s minibike to the full-sized machines of the 250, 450, Open and Over 40 Vet classes.

The nearly unnavigable and huge ponds did not dampen enthusiasm as competitors fish-tailed and flopped around the course, spitting mud sky high from tapped-out spinning wheels. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was spectator-less with except for the immediate family of competitors.

In the Open class, defending champ Lil John Aguon once again, demonstrated dominance to sweep the round. He faced early challenges from Blaze Aiken and Riley Clark, but pulled away as Aiken and Riley battled for second. At the checkers, Clark edged out Aiken. Marvin Pangelinan and Jordan Leon Guerrero rounded out the top five spots.

Other results

• In the 450, Yamaha-supported Aguon slipped past Zachary Chang for the win.

• In the 250 class, Clark took the checkered flag over Aiken. Pangelinan grabbed third with Leon Guerrero and Owen Rios rounding out the top five spots.

• In the School Boy/Girl class, Owen Rios plowed through the bog to win on Husqvarna with Leon Gurrero on his LG Racing supported Yamaha in second. Damian Manibusan on his Yamaha grabbed third with Franklin Fujihira Yamaha taking fourth.

• In the women’s minibike class, Jessani Leon Guerrero swept the class to take first with Mariana Wenden slipping in to second, Breane Larance rounded out the top three spots.

• In the Open Kids Minibike class Richard Wenden took home the win with Lawrence Limtiaco, who was aboard the team Cycles Plus Kawasaki in second. Jay Whitman, Jessani Leon Guerrero and Mariana Wenden rounded out the top five.

• In the 85cc Kids Minibike, Richard Wenden beat out Lawrence Limtiaco for the win.

• In the 150cc Kids class, Jessani Leon Guerrero took the win aboard her Kawasaki with Honda mounted Jerren Nauta taking second.

• In the 65cc Kids Mini Bike class, Jonboy Aguon grabbed first on his Yamaha with second being taken by Ty Overstreet on a KTM. Taking third was Dylan Whitman on a Kawasaki.

• The 50cc Kids Minibike class saw a heated battle between Charliegh Moore and EJ Larance with Larance edging out Moore for the win.

Round 4 of the championship series will be held Sunday June 14. Those interested – new or experienced riders – are encouraged to visit https://girmac.teamapp.com or contact public information officer Robert Bucek via call or text at 727-5381.