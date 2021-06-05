The Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association wrapped up its boys soccer finale recently with the John F. Kennedy Islanders capping off their undefeated run with a 2-0 win against the Okkodo High Bulldogs for the league title.

The JFK Islanders have become a perennial powerhouse under the guidance of head coach Eladio Manansala, playing for the title regardless of public or private schools playing in the league. This year, the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam had its own soccer league and the private and public schools didn’t get a chance to go at it for all the marbles on the pitch.

The Islanders have secured four titles in the last eight years, easily making them one of the top teams on island.

During a recent interview, Manansala was quick to credit the chemistry and leadership of his seniors for continually setting the tone for the team on and off the pitch. The success of the past eight years ride on the discipline and values set by the older group each year. It’s only a matter of time before the younger athletes adopt the attitude that has made them winners.

A successful return to sports

It’s been a successful season with the return to school sports amid COVID-19 and the individual accolades are still pouring in for the athletes who made this season’s soccer league a memorable one.

The Islanders, who put pedal to metal and allowed only two goals the whole season, while knocking back 49 goals on other teams, grabbed eight of the first team All-Island spots. Manansala said he appreciated the votes for his players, adding, "I like it when my players gets recognized for their hard work."

But, the coveted MVP title was handed out to two seniors – Noah Mueller from JFK and Ivan Borja from Okkodo.

The two coaches – JFK’s Manansala and Okkodo’s Sam Obina – had nothing but respect and recognition for the two athletes, both of whom played integral roles on and off the pitch.

Manansala said Mueller, a product of the national program, initially had to adjust from a defensive role to right wing, capitalizing on Mueller’s insane speed, soccer IQ, field awareness and control.

“He scored many goals, but he assisted more in the four years as an Islander,” he said. “He makes everyone else better around him and I’m going to miss his leadership. I wish him well and would want to hear more of his name as a national or college player.”

Okkodo High head coach Sam Obina said he has watched Mueller on and off the field over the years, with the Islander standing out each time he competes.

It’s “amazing seeing his speed,” Obina said, adding his ability to handle the ball makes him a lethal weapon on the pitch.

As an opposing coach, Obina said he admired Mueller’s ability to play his best and walk “humbly, never to say any negative comments” regardless of the game’s outcome.

Not many players can be taught those characteristics, Obina said, adding “Best wishes to you, Noah, and what the future has for you.”

Borja, also a senior, was integral in Okkodo’s run at a silver finish, Obina said.

Obina said what stands out about Borja is his ability to carry his work ethic, commitment and dedication to the game every time he steps on the pitch. His demeanor, along with his grace under pressure, is a credit to his family and the values they showcase, Obina said.

As a player, Borja sets the bar each time, demonstrating that it’s achievable, Obina said.

“He has always shown that he is a competitor and a team player,” he said. " No matter his position, he grinds with his team. Win or lose, he will always walk proud with his boys.”

Obina said his only regret is that this is the first time he had the opportunity to coach the young athlete, but the future is bright for him.

“I see so much in him. … The future has no limits for him,” Obina said. “He is blessed with younger siblings and will be a great mentor for them."