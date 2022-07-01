Despite a late second half push from team Acdavate, the Andersen Air Force Bombers held on to win 49-38 in Wednesday night’s Ballhers Summer League 2022 regular season game at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

The Bombers led by as many as 18 points, but with Riah Arceo and Oriana Sevilla draining a quartet of 3-pointers, Acdavate, with three minutes remaining in regulation, pulled within six points, which led to a strong Bombers’ response.

“Some of us got really motivated. In the second half, they started hitting some longer shots. So we played a little bit harder defense and switched up who was covering who and the team played well together on defense,” said the Bombers' Katie Mueller.

As Acdavate inched ever-closer to the bigger and taller, high-flying Bombers, Mueller took control. With the Air Force public information officer running the point and draining buckets or dishing to the open player, the Bombers thwarted every Acdavate comeback attempt. Mueller, who finished with a game-high 19 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, ignited the Bombers as they pulled away with the double-digit victory.

“We played great tonight,” said Mueller, who has lived on Guam for two years, enjoying both basketball and rugby. “I think we really came over some adversity, we kept switching up what kind of defense we were playing. So it was good to see the team really come together and put some different combinations of players on on the court.”

Adding to the Bombers’ offensive effort, Sophia Hansen dropped in 13 points, while Michaela McFalls scored an even dozen.

Acdavate’s offensive effort was fueled by Arceo and Sevilla, who scored a team-high 16 and eight points, respectively.

Before the game, both teams took to the floor with unblemished records, but at 3-0, the Bombers had played two more games and that experience seemed to pay dividends throughout the contest, especially in the second half.

Also, moments from tipoff, it appeared that Acdavate was going to have to forfeit, as the short-roster team only had four players in attendance. With time on the forfeit clock winding down, Acdavate’s coaching staff suited up an eighth-grader and the game began a few minutes late. As valuable minutes ticked away on the game clock, a few more players on Acdavate’s roster trickled into the arena.

With Acdavate’s roster at full strength, both teams showed great effort, but the more physical, bigger Bombers squad made it difficult for Acdavate to drive the lane. Instead of finishing give-and-gos under the basket, the quick, diminutive, courageous Acdavate ballers settled for the long-range shots from beyond the arc. Although they made seven 3-pointers, many more rimmed out, leading to long rebounds and converted fast break points.

“Rebounding is huge,” Mueller said. "Brittany (Johnson) and Michaela and our bigs played awesome down in the post tonight.”

Mueller, who is playing for the Bombers in her third tournament, enjoys engaging with the community and competing against the island’s best teams.

“We love playing out in the community,” she said. “We played in the UOG league in the spring and the one at the National Gym.”

Apart from winning and racking up double-double and triple doubles, Mueller is glad to be emerging from the pandemic and playing sports.

“I just like that sports are back,” she said. “I hated going through COVID and not playing team sports. So being back on the rugby pitch and on the basketball court has really been awesome. And I think everybody on base really enjoys it and the community is enjoying getting back out at it too.”