Twins Caleb and Caitlin Murphy, 17, continue to excel in rugby and have bright futures ahead in the sport.

Caleb Murphy said he loves the intensity of the game and how players have to be alert at all times. His sister, Caitlin, said she enjoys the physicality of rugby and how fluid the game is. There are a lot of options and anything can happen.

Both siblings hope to take their game to the collegiate level after graduating from high school. Caitlin Murphy hopes to get some financial aid through rugby and Caleb Murphy hopes to represent Guam throughout his adult years.

The twins started playing the sport in middle school at the flag rugby level. They went on to the full-tackle rugby experience in high school.

Caleb Murphy said their cousin, Brian Ramiro, Guam’s national team captain, has been an inspiration and a role model.

“I’ve always looked up to him and got the chance to be training with him during quarantine for a little,” he said.

For Caitlin, coach Tony Costa has always been a rugby role model for her even before she played under him.

“He’s always pushing me to pursue my rugby goals and get better at the game,” she said.

Costa praised the twins for their knowledge of the sport and how much work they put out on the field.

“With Caleb, he’s definitely a team player. He is the type of player that every coach would want to coach. He's aggressive, he’s very physical, he’s very structured in play,” Costa said.

He said Caleb Murphy will always give 150% and it’s been noticed by other teams internationally.

During one international trip, a team from Singapore tried to recruit Caleb Murphy, but Costa told them they couldn’t take him.

“He knows how to set up plays, he knows how to be in a support position. He’s just an all-around super-talented kid,” he said.

With Caitlin Murphy you can expect nonstop effort. “There’s no quitting with this girl,” he said.

Costa has been coaching Caitlin Murphy since middle school and has seen her continue to grow in the sport and become an expert on the field.

Costa said Caitlin Murphy plays with authority and knows the game and understands the rules.

“She knows where to be and how to execute,” Costa said.

The twins tried their best to keep busy when they weren’t able to play rugby due to COVID-19.

“It gave me a lot of time to practice, understand the game better and appreciate the time we would be able to play again,” Caitlin Murphy said.

Caleb Murphy used the free time to train with the Guam Rugby Club National Team to compete off-island.

When they were finally able to play rugby again they enjoyed the experience.

“It was very fun. It took me a second to really soak it all in but I enjoyed it a lot seeing that we were getting back into the swing of things,” Caleb Murphy said.

Caitlin Murphy said she was super excited to be back and ready to play.

“It didn’t feel real being able to play again after two years. I also felt way more confident because I was so much younger the last time I stepped on the field,” she said.

The two said they have a close relationship and have a strong bond over rugby.

“I love watching her play and I enjoy every chance I get to train with her. But I really love how we both are in the process of trying to take rugby to the next level,” Caleb Murphy said.

Caitlin Murphy said she trusts her brother and he has always been there for her and they understand each other since they’ve been together their whole lives.

“He’s super talented and I learn a lot from him by the way he plays,” she said.

Costa said the twins are looking at their options for playing rugby in the future. Caleb Murphy has already talked to recruiters from Utah and Texas, and is looking at going to a camp at Dartmouth in the summer.

“He’s keeping his doors open,” Costa said.

Caitlin Murphy also has several options she’s eyeing and hopes to get into the best school possible since her GPA is high and she does well in school, Costa said.