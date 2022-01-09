With their 11-0 lead a distant memory, and trailing 16-11 to the Mustangs in the 2022 Triple J Auto All-Star Football Game, the Raptors had enough time on the clock for one final play. As Raptors quarterback Josiah Quintanilla - a senior who led the Southern High School Dolphins to a winning season faded back from the Mustangs’ 20-yard line on a pass play designed for Caiyle Gogue - Cameron Brantley made the game-saving interception.

The game, presented by Guam Sports Network, was played on Saturday at George Washington High School in Mangilao.

Containing Gogue, a Father Duenas Memorial School standout and reigning high school offensive-MVP, is no easy task.

“Evan Brown told me to lock him up,” Guam High School’s Brantley recalled the Father Duenas Memorial School Friar telling him before the play.

“I felt like the game was secure,” Brown said. “That fourth-quarter, at the end, we slogged down, everybody was communicating and we executed.”

For the Mustangs, what ended as a victory started as a calamity. With Brown in at quarterback, a position he had played only once before in a previous all-star game, the senior faded back to pass and threw laterally behind the line of scrimmage. Quintanilla, who is well-versed at the position as well as a defensive force, recovered the fumble deep inside the Mustangs’ red zone.

Brown, after that play, decided he had taken enough snaps. Playing quarterback wasn't for him.

“The pressure’s all on you. If you make the mistake, that’s on you," he said. “Yeah, that’s why I quickly got out of that.”

The Raptors, unable to break through the Mustangs’ defense, settled for a 27-yard field goal from Alex Sojo, who, this past season, led the Friars to their sixth straight championship.

Later in the first quarter, Quintanilla recovered another Evan Brown fumble.

Brown, on the Raptors’ ensuing set of downs, erased one of his mistakes and picked off Sojo.

As the teams traded fumbles and interceptions, Sojo’s Raptors finally found their way into the end zone, a 30-yard strike from Sojo to Isaiah Topasna, a senior for the Dolphins.

After the 2-point conversion, which proved to be the Raptors’ final points, the Raptors led 11-0.

With the first-quarter in the record books, the teams traded more turnovers. While the Raptors were unable to turn their received-gifts into points, the Mustangs converted a Caleb Murphy interception into a touchdown. Just inside the Raptors' red zone, Guam High School’s Aaron “Rocket” Johnson blew through the Raptors' secondary on a 19-yard touchdown run. Johnson also scored the 2-point conversion.

Heading into the third-quarter the Mustangs trailed 11-8, but another fumble recovery set up their go-ahead score. The Mustangs’ Vance Meno, a 10th-grader at Father Duenas, recovered the fumble. Meno, who was selected as the game’s most valuable player, finished with five tackles.

With a free set of downs and about half the field to advance to the Raptors’ end zone, Murphy, an 11th-grader who attends Father Duenas and was voted as the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association Defensive Player of the Year, carried a handoff to the Raptors’ 2-yard line. Brown, with a game-winning touchdown run up the middle, capped off the drive.

Johnson, with the game’s final score, made the 2-point conversion.

Brown, a 2021 All-Island First-Team defensive selection, enjoyed the high-level competition and felt it was a great way to cap off his storied career.

“They're the best on their teams,” Brown said. “It was an honor playing with each and every one of them, even the guys on the other team."

For Johnson, being selected as an all-star was the cherry on top of a sundae of a season, where the 10th-grader led Guam High to their first championship appearance in more than a decade. Also, being selected to the All-Star team was served as a measuring stick as to how much he has progressed in the sport that brings him so much joy.

“For a long time, I wasn't that good at football,” Johnson said. “I just got better over the years. I train hard and, you know, all the work is paying off now.”