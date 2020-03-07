As the crowd chanted "M-V-P" every time Okkodo High School boys varsity basketball star Jonmichael Lorena touched the ball, the championship-minded center led the Bulldogs to the promised land.

On Thursday, in Dededo, on their home court, in the Interscholastic Sports Association semifinals, the Bulldogs buried the George Washington High School Geckos, 96-56.

“It felt good that people were yelling my name,” Lorena said. “But, I wouldn’t have gotten an MVP award without my team,” added the ISA first-team top vote-getter.

Lorena, with a game-high 24 points, was at his best.

“We came here to show our fans what we got, and that’s what we did,” Lorena said. “At halftime, we were all hyped because we knew this was our game.”

Okkodo, after giving up the game-opening 3-pointer to GW's Dylan Trusso, went on a 15-point tear.

The Bulldogs’ Kobe Santos, with 5 points in the first quarter, had the hot hand.

But, as Okkodo pulled ahead, the Geckos reeled them in.

“Okkodo is a very tough team, and they are the top in our league,” said Geckos head coach Lawrence Luces. “I told the boys, ‘this is not any team. You have to work on both sides of the ball.’

“The first couple of minutes, here and there, we decided not to play up to our standards of defense. Sometimes it’s there, and sometimes it’s not. Tonight, we fell short.”

In the second quarter, for several minutes, the Geckos competed. But, as the clock wound down, Okkodo heated up.

With 19 points, scattered among a quartet of Okkodo stalwarts - Lorena, Lenard Baul, Jesse Martin and Kevin Cabral - the Bulldogs led at the half, 44-29.

“We had a slow start, but then we put the pedal to the metal,” Cabral said. “We began to distribute the ball, and work as a team,” added Cabral, a defensive-minded player who finished with 18 points.

With third and fourth place undecided, the Geckos will face the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks at 5:30 p.m. tonight at Okkodo.

“We were ranked fourth this year,” Luces said. “So, hopefully, whatever happens on Saturday against Sanchez, we will try to go for that third place."