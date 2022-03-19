MVP Stars and KFC Bombers lead Triton Basketball League

With only 120 spectators granted admission into the University of Guam Calvo Field House to watch some of the best basketball ever played on the island, the number of fans is limited but no such restriction applies to the exciting, above-the-rim basketball action.

Although the UOG Tritons are searching for that elusive first win in their own tournament, the Triton Men’s Basketball League, two undefeated teams are making waves as they soared through Week 2 with undefeated records.

For years, the MVP Stars and KFC Bombers have been rattling rims and burning through nets and, just one-third of the way through the regular season, nothing has changed. The Bombers, representing Andersen Air Force Base, are loaded with talent and a formidable opponent for any team. The MVP Stars, loaded with current and former members of the Guam Men’s National Basketball Team, bring experience, skill and unmatched intensity every time they enter the building.

In last week’s games, a pair of lopsided affairs held Monday at UOG, the league’s best ballers were up to their old tricks, dominating the lower-ranked teams while remaining entrenched at the top of the six-team leaderboard.

In the front end of a double header, the MVP Stars crushed the UOG Tritons 115-95. Leading all scorers, JP Cruz, one of the island’s purest shooters from beyond the arc, lit up the scoreboard and shook the shack. With a game-high 32-point performance, his scoring ability was nothing short of magic.

In the evening's second game, the KFC Bombers defeated Team Wu Tang 97-76.

In what promises to be the game of the tournament, the KFC Bombers and MVP Stars are scheduled to meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Two days before the much-anticipated contest, on Monday, the game of the night will pit Team Wu Tang and Team OG battling for sole possession of third place.

If tickets sell out, don’t worry, as all game videos are posted to the Tritons Facebook page at facebook.com/UOGTritonAthletics.

With still more basketball action slated for later in the week, the MVP Stars added to their unbeaten streak, but it wasn’t easy. With the game undecided until the final seconds of play, the Stars defeated Team OG 96-95. For MVP’s Joe Blas, the sharpshooting star dropped in a game-high 50 points.

Also on Wednesday, in the second game of the evening, MBI Four-Stars lost to Team Wu Tang 83-74. Although the Four-Stars showed some fight, losing by only 9 points, the defeat placed them at 0-3, the bottom of the standings. Wu Tang, with the win, improved to 2-1 and took over sole possession of third place.

With four weeks remaining in the regular season, action continues Monday and Wednesday nights. Each night, with two scheduled games, action tips off at 6:30 p.m.

All games are played at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

Community members are invited to watch the games, but, with COVID-19 safety protocols in place, proof of vaccination is required upon entry.

Entry fees are $3 for adults, $2 for non-UOG students, and no charge for UOG students.

Fans can also tune in to the Triton Sports Zone video podcast to stay up to date with the latest athletics news, watch exclusive athlete interviews and learn about upcoming events and games. The podcast episodes are live at 6 p.m. Thursday on the Triton Athletics Facebook page.