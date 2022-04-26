In a game that will be remembered as one of the best, most-competitive championship games to have ever been played on Guam’s soil, the hometown heroes, MVP Stars, defeated the Andersen Air Force Base KFC Bombers 94-92 on a last-seconds heave by James Stake.

With 4.7 seconds remaining in the Tritons Men's Basketball League Championship Game, and with pesky, determined Bombers guards’ unrelenting defense creating very few open shot attempts, Stake launched a 3-pointer which tattooed the backboard, rolled around the rim a few times and eventually fell though the cylinder as he was fouled in the act of shooting.

Stake, who has played in countless big games for the Guam Men’s National Basketball Team, then drained the free throw, finishing the four-point play and cementing the victory.

With JP Cruz and Joe Blas both having fouled out, and Daren Hechanova sidelined with an injury, but not before finishing with 16 points, it was Stake’s time to shine.

Up until Stake’s tough-as-nails four-point play, he had only scored two points. As the Bombers’ defense had kept him nearly scoreless since the opening minutes of the first quarter, Stake’s shots weren’t falling, as he remained content on finding the open man.

As Stake was left with very few shot opportunities, he dished several assists to Cruz, who finished with a team-high 30 points, dropping in six shots from well beyond the arc. As the Stake-to-Cruz, one-two combination remained lethal, big-time baller Blas provided the Stars with driving, cutting and popping opportunities. While Cruz burned out the nets from 3-point land, Blas dominated the paint, drawing fouls and converting free throws. Blas, who finished with 29 points, shot 14-for-17 from the charity stripe, making the Bombers pay dearly for their defensive decisions.

Before Stake’s game-winner, the Bombers’ Divine Cox, with 15 seconds remaining, made a layup for the 92-90 lead.

The Bombers, trailing by a bucket and still enough time on the clock for a final shot attempt, had an inbound pass poked away. On a second attempt to get the ball onto the floor, a play designed for Cox, he missed the jump shot and the Stars began to celebrate.

In a close, silver-medal effort, Cox finished with a game-high 34 points. Jaden Finley, the Bombers No. 2 option, completed his night with a stellar 26-point performance.

Tritons take third

In Friday night’s third-place game, the University of Guam Tritons defeated the MBI Four Stars in overtime, 94-88.

Despite a 38-point game high from the Stars’ Rod Simina, a Tritons’ unselfish, team effort led to the podium-level effort.

Leading the Tritons’ offense, Nicolas Panganiban and Diane Blackmon each scored a team-high 19 points. Matt Santos, with 17 points, was a consistent third option. Brandon Duenas, who finished with 15 points and three 3-pointers, was instrumental in UOG’s hardware-hoisting victory.

