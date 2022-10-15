MVP Stars' JP Cruz sinks 71 in Triton-KFC league victory

The MVP Stars opened their defense of the spring 2022 Triton-KFC Men’s Basketball League title with a 153-99 victory over the Four Stars on Thursday night in the University of Guam Calvo Field House. JP Cruz scored 71 points to lead the Stars to victory.

In the nightcap of the evening, the KFC Bombers defeated Team OG By Hamon Radio, Water and Ice 129-64 to pick up their second win in the early stages of the season.

In the opening game, the MVP Stars, behind JP Cruz’s 20 first-quarter points, took a 37-13 lead after the first 10 minutes and never looked back, leading 80-40 at halftime, 113-63 after three quarters and winning 153-99 over the Four Stars.

Cruz, with a huge night, holds the record for a Triton League game with 82 points. Carl Melencio added 22 points for the Stars while Walker Meippen scored 26 and Pikson Attan added 21 for the Four Stars.

The MVP Stars play the UOG Tritons on Thursday, Oct. 20, in their next game. The Four Stars play the Tritons at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18, in their next game.

In the second game of the night, the Bombers took control early with a 31-13 lead after the first quarter and 56-31 at halftime, but the third quarter saw the Bombers explode for 44 points behind 14 points by Jaden Finley and 12 points by Divine Cox. KFC then cruised to a 129-64 win.

Jaden Finley led the Bombers with 26 points, while Kenneth Mitchell added 20 points. Four other Bombers scored in double figures.

The KFC Bombers are 2-0 in the league, while Team OG fell to 1-1.

The Bombers play the MVP Stars at 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25, in a game to be broadcast by PBS Guam Channel 12. Team OG will play the MicroFriends at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 18.

All games are played in the UOG Calvo Field House, and all games are livestreamed on the UOG Athletic Facebook page.