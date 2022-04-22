After convincing victories in Wednesday night’s Tritons Men’s Basketball League semifinals, the Andersen Air Force KFC Bombers and MVP Stars both earned spots to the championship game.

The championship game will take place at 8:15 p.m. tonight, at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

In the night’s first of two playoff games, the Bombers defeated the UOG Tritons 111-83.

Although UOG’s Matthew Santos, a Father Duenas Memorial School class-of-2021 graduate, scored 21 points, the high-flying Bombers had huge nights from Divine Cox and Jaden Finley. Cox poured in a game-high 41 points, while Finley delivered a 31-point performance.

In the evening’s second semifinal, MVP Stars defeated M.B.I. Four Stars 111-99.

Leading MVP, JP Cruz scored a team-high 30 points, while Darren Hechanova lit up the scoreboard with 20 points.

Four Stars’ Mav Kinareng, with a game-high 36 points, led all scorers.

