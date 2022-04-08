As the Triton Men’s Basketball League enters its final games of the regular season, the MVP Stars stretched its unbeaten streak on Wednesday night to eight.

In the evening’s nightcap, MVP dominated Team OG 101-73.

In the night’s opener, Wu Tang squeaked by M.B.I. Four Stars 86-84.

Wu Tang’s Audrey Dela Cruz, with a team-high 24 points, helped power the offense. Teammates Stefon McCray, with 19 points, and Dana Holmes’ 17 points created a triple-threat offense.

For Four Stars, Ed Baza poured in a game-high 26 points.

With 1 minute, 40 seconds left on the forfeit clock, a fifth Team OG player arrived in the nick of time and the game got under way.

For the Stars, Joe Blas dropped in a cool 29 points and Argie Flores, hitting from all angels, scored 23 points.

Team OG’s Chris Connor and Alschae Grape, scored 22 and 19 points, respectively.

With only one week remaining before the playoffs, the undefeated MVP Stars will face their two toughest opponents.

On Wednesday, at 8:15 p.m., MVP will play the KFC Bombers.

On Saturday, they will take the court opposite WuTang at 5:30 p.m.

All games are played at the University of Guam Calvo Field House in Mangilao.

(Daily Post Staff)