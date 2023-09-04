A week ago Friday, Guam’s Mylene Garcia felt more like an ice cube than she did an endurance athlete as she dove into Lake Vesijärvi and began her quest to finish the 2023 Vinfast Ironman 70.3 World Championship, in Lahti, Finland.

With more than 1,960 female competitors, that’s nearly 8,000 arms and legs flailing through the frigid waters. Garcia endured the bitter cold on her way to finishing the race in 7 hours, 48 minutes, 20 seconds.

“I did myself proud as I went under my projected time chart,” said Garcia, who competed in the Female 50-54 Division.

“My race time was over seven hours, but I must say that it was all worth it,” she said, adding that the event was, by far, one of the most thrilling races she had ever participated in.

In the moments leading up to the swim, Garcia was nervous. Flanked on either side of her were so many accomplished athletes.

“Part of me felt so overwhelmed being on the start line, looking to the left and right were athletes from the Olympics and the best distance athletes in our sport,” she said “I felt honored racing against the best in the world. Never have I raced against such a huge number of extremely talented women. It was very inspiring.”

In 1:08:33, Garcia finished the swim and was thankful to have returned safely to dry land.

“It was bitter, bitterly cold. I had a few pretty panicky moments,” she said, adding that she felt that what she was doing was “insane.”

“I froze, seriously. I haven’t been this cold in my life,” said Garcia, adding that she struggled on the swim, the lake was murky and visibility was nonexistent.

“It really took a lot out of me to continue swimming in that cold water temperature,” she said.

After the swim, Garcia entered the transition and defrosted for about 10 1/2 minutes. A little bit warmer than a Popsicle, she popped on her bike and began pedaling on a 56-mile journey through picturesque towns and rolling hills.

She completed the bike in 3:37:16 and the first two legs of the race were behind her. With 57.2 miles of territory conquered, Garcia spent 10 minutes recovering from the ride. Now, the only thing that stood in her way of finishing the race was a 13.1-mile run.

In 2:42:07, Garcia entered the finish chute and completed the race.

“I’m proud of my performance,” she said. “I am even more proud that I actually made it to the finish safely.”

She said that the entire race was tough, but she executed her plan and kept her nerve.

“I had one sole goal and that was to finish in one piece and make it to the finish line. Not every athlete is out there to win, but everyone is out to finish,” she said and congratulated her fellow competitors.

“It was such an amazing experience!” she said.