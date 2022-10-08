Nakamine's hat trick boosts JFK's spirit heading into playoffs

It was Senior Night for the John F. Kennedy High School Islanders as they hosted the Tiyan High School Titans Wednesday evening, and the Islanders made sure the night ended in their favor on their turf, beating the Titans, 4-2.

Backed by a fun and spirited student section, the Islanders looked to get out of the gate quickly in their 1-4-3-3 formation.

Tiyan came out in a 1-3-5-2, looking to win the midfield battle with numerical superiority while playing the dangerous, two-time defending champion Islanders man-to-man in the back.

JFK, which remains undefeated, will be the top seed going into the playoffs next week. Tiyan, regardless of the outcome against JFK, will enter the postseason as the No. 4 seed, destined to play the Islanders in the first round.

Both teams came out looking to attack from the first whistle.

The home crowd wasn’t made to wait long as the Islanders went to work early through midfielder Bryan Nakamine, who got on the end of a great through ball in the 13th minute, rounding the keeper and scoring neatly for the 1-0 lead.

Tiyan wasn’t content to just sit back against the favorites and looked to play through their midfielder Nathaniel Mortera, or directly into their speedster Ashton Aguon.

After some missed opportunities on both sides, Nakamine was on the score sheet again, bagging his brace in the 18th minute. Taiyo Kanekatsu made a great run down the left sideline before playing a great ball on the floor.

Tiyan goalkeeper Conor Flory came out bravely to claim it, as players from both teams crashed the box but he wasn’t able to hold it and Nakamine pounced quickly, putting the rebound home to take the 2-0 lead.

It took some good defensive pressing from Aguon to create an opportunity for the Titans, winning the ball back with four Islanders in his vicinity, driving into the box and being fouled before he could shoot, earning a penalty in the 37th minute.

Mortera stepped up to the spot and slotted comfortably to his left to halve the deficit. It looked like the game was going into the break at 2-1, but JFK worked quickly, with Kanekatsu dribbling on the left side of the box before cutting to his right and bending a low shot to the far post. Flory got down quickly to make the save but Nakamine was Johnny on the spot again, finishing first time to complete his hat trick in the 40th minute.

The second half got underway with Tiyan doing its best to create some sort of offense, but JFK’s multipronged attack of Nakamine, Kanekatsu, and Josh Benavente continued to pressure the Titans back line and goalkeeper as they searched for a fourth goal. Both defenses held firm for most of the half, but, when a breach did occur, it came from the combination of Nakamine and Kanekatsu. Nakamine received a short corner and dribbled confidently right at his defender, as he’d done all game, cutting quickly to his left and unleashing a shot.

The Titan defense did their job, as they deflected the shot, only for it to bounce fortuitously to Kanekatsu, who calmly finished first time into the top left corner of the goal to make it 4-1. The Titans continued to look for answers and they got one last goal in the third and final minute of extra time off a brilliant header from Isaiah Cruz, making the final score 4-2 Islanders.

Nakamine, with the three-goal night, was quick to point out that the win was a total team effort.

“I think the team played really well tonight, passing the ball well to help us build our attack," Nakamine said. "Alex (Jorlang) does a really good job leading our defense, which allows the rest of us to focus on creating scoring opportunities. We know it won’t be easy but we are motivated to get back to the championship game and, hopefully, we can do enough to win our fourth straight title.”