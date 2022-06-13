Trinity Nalundasan is leaving Southern High School a champion after winning the All-Island High School Bowling Championship.

The 18-year-old also was the only bowler representing Southern in the first-ever high school bowling league.

The inaugural Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam bowling season came to an end May 7. Nalundasan won the girls’ individual title.

She said winning the championship caused a rush of emotions. In her final match with Harvest’s Alexandra Layola she didn’t feel nervous until she messed up on the last frame, she said.

Layola only needed three pins to beat Nalundasan but she didn’t get the pin count. Nalundasan won the match 135-133.

She has been bowling since she was 6 years old - about 11 years. Her dad got her into bowling because he’s been bowling for a long time as well, she said.

She enjoys bowling because it relieves her stress and there is something that satisfies her when she makes a high score in a game.

Her dad is a big motivation in bowling because she wants to beat him and she also wants to be better than she was before.

She said she wanted to join the Independent IIAG bowling league because she would be able to showcase what she’s good at and it would also make her dad very happy.

She said support from her friends and from her dad helped her during the first game of the season.

“With my dad helping me relax and stay positive when I missed my marks, I was able to reset my mind and hit my marks,” she said.

Being part of the first high school bowling league was a great experience for her.

“I made a lot of new friends and I got to learn more about the sport,” Nalundasan said.

Being the only bowler from Southern put a lot of weight on her because she wanted to represent the school well.

“Me having to always do my best, always having to be at the top, always having to do better,” she said.

She said it felt lonely and stressful being the only bowler from Southern, but it allowed her to connect with students from all over the island which she enjoyed.

The league helped her improve her sportsmanship because before joining the league she wouldn’t really interact with other people while bowling.

“But during my time in the school league. I was able to open up and be more encouraging and supportive to others,” Nalundasan said.

Her favorite part about being in the league was being able to have fun with everyone.

“It didn’t have to be just the people I knew from before. It was everyone I bowled with,” she said.

She thanked her coach Jay Leon Guerrero for taking her in and teaching her more about the sport. She also is appreciative of the Father Duenas Memorial School team for always supporting her and accepting her into their team.

Her plan for her future in the sport is to continue bowling and get better every step of the way.