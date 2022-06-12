For 17-year-old Markus Nanpei, the next few months will be filled with transformational firsts — his first time going to college, his first time playing golf at the collegiate level, and his first time representing Guam on a men's team.

The Father Duenas Memorial School senior decided to play at Napa Valley College in Napa, California where he aims to transition his game eventually to the NCAA Division II or Division I level.

But before he can settle in at Napa, he’s got a few things to wrap up on this side of the Pacific, namely (hopefully), winning a medal for the island at the 2022 Pacific Mini Games. This year’s Mini Games will be in neighboring Saipan from June 17 through June 25.

“We have a strong team and I believe the goal is to attain a medal for Guam,” Nanpei said. “This is my first time to represent Guam in a men's team event so that is something I’m looking forward to.”

Asked if he is looking forward to anything about the Mini Games unrelated to golf, Nanpei replied, “At this point, my focus is strictly on golf and representing Guam to the best of my ability.” Clearly, the teenager is locked in on the upcoming tournament and understandably so. There’s a medal to be won, after all.

Nanpei said adapting to the conditions of the course in the Mini Games will be a challenge for him, but he stands ready to adapt and overcome.

“I’m ready to take on the challenge as soon as we get there,” he said.

Once the Mini Games have wrapped, Nanpei will move on to his next challenge: college life.

“My dad and I researched a number of schools in terms of golf programs and it was our decision to go to a junior college to get more experience and grow my game,” Nanpei said. Napa Valley is a smaller community, which Nanpei hopes will work in his favor as he transitions from Guam to California.

“I felt that it’s a smaller community which I could adjust to easily and it would give me a number of options in terms of playing amateur golf and junior golf,” Nanpei said.

The young golfer hopes to continue sharpening his skills, improving the mental aspect of his game at the junior college level and succeed at Napa Valley before eventually moving up to a Division II or Division I university.

“I would like to gain a starting spot and play regularly for the program that I eventually play for,” he said.

On the academic side, Nanpei said he’s still deciding what to focus his studies on but his goal is to earn a 3.5 GPA or better, so he’s in line to nab an academic scholarship when he transfers to a four-year program.

Nanpei’s road to Division I is packed with a punch list of golf goals, something he is not unfamiliar with. So long as he puts in the time and the effort, he anticipates becoming a D1 player before too long.

To aspiring Guam youth golfers, he offered this advice, “Like any other sport you have to put in the time and effort.”