COVID-19 is here, but for athletes vying for a scholarship, there are no excuses. For these athletes, it’s the culmination of years of discipline and sacrifice from themselves as well as their families.

Though we are a dot in the Pacific, more and more athletes have made the leap to college sports, picking up starting spots at all levels of play. While the pandemic has created several hurdles – a lack of tee time and a dearth of competition – it’s not going to deter junior golfer Markus Nanpei from his aspirations of playing collegiate sports.

For years, Nanpei, a junior at Father Duenas Memorial School, has been honing his game. He’s competed at international and national tournaments, including events with the IMG Junior Worlds and a stint at the Washington State Championships. He’s also cut his teeth with some of the best in the nation at the American Junior Golf Association and Hurricane Junior Golf Tour competitions.

This past summer, while much of the world was in lockdown, he was competing, continually putting in the hours to give him the edge. He finished second at the HJGT’s Augusta Summer Junior Open in Evans, Georgia. Along with several other Friars, he competed at the 2020 High School Golf National Invitational at Pinehurst Resort in Pinehurst, North Carolina.

To borrow from the late great Kobe Bryant, “Great things come from hard work and perseverance. No excuses.”

Nanpei personifies the quote, refusing to let a global pandemic, the island’s remote location or limited competition opportunities derail him.

“It’s go time,” said Mark Nanpei of his son’s dreams to level up. “He is a junior in high school, and this is the last chance to get some interest from colleges in the states.”

With an eye towards elevating the younger Nanpei’s game, they are leaving next week for a round of tournaments in California and Nevada.

“We’ve been getting ready for the past 50 days,” Mark Nanpei said. That’s meant training six days a week – “two days with his coach, two or three days playing, and two days at the range. His biggest strength at this time is his driving length. He is really working on his swing plain.”

Prior to COVID-19, the junior practiced five to six days a week, hitting range, working on his short game and playing a few holes.

The intensity hasn’t changed, however, the younger Nanpei has more of a role in his training plans, Mark said.

The goal is to get a scholarship and get an opportunity to play a level up, Mark Nanpei said.

Nanpei is pragmatic about what it takes to attract attention among a stacked field. They’ve taken care of the hard work, now the goal is to perform.

“In order to do that you need to win or place high in a big tournament,” he said. “The caliber of play is pretty high. Some of the tournaments are better than others. The objective is to win. Even if it is a smaller field. College coaches like to see wins.”

A growth in progress

Make no mistake, Markus has put in the work. Disciplined and focused, he has had years training and being coached by “several well established coaches. He has traveled to several countries and many states to get more experience,” Mark Nanpei said.

The goal, Mark Nanpei says, has been to play college golf.

“As long as he continues to enjoy playing golf, we will see it through and see where the chips may fall,” he said.

The investment in Markus has been a sacrifice and a blessing, with countless hours and money being poured into the training and competition.

“When you have a child that is passionate about something you try to do the best for them. I enjoy the time I spend with him even though it takes me away from things I personally would like to do,” Mark Nanpei said. “Hopefully with a scholarship down the road, some of the monetary investment will come back.”

The discipline and rigor, however, have also instilled a strong work ethic in the younger Nanpei.

“In order to achieve something in your life you have to work for it,” Mark Nanpei said of his son’s commitment and dedication to his craft.

And, while a test is on the horizon next week, it doesn’t deter from the fact that Markus will continue to work, grinding even when no one is watching to ensure he’s closing in on his goal.