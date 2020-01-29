With the Budweiser Soccer League Premier Division slowly wrapping up, teams are jockeying for position in Week 9 action at the Guam Football Association National Training Center.

AFter a 5-1 win over Lots of Art Tattoo Heat, NAPA Rovers FC took sole possession of first place. The Rovers’ top scorer, Devan Mendiola, led his team with three goals and teammates James Lee and Mark Chargualaf also scored in the win. Seth Surber scored the lone goal for LOA Heat in Friday evening’s late match.

Manhoben Lalahi leapfrogged over Quality Distributors to fourth place in league standings following a 5-1 match between the two teams. Andrew Stenson contributed a hat trick in the Manhoben Lalahi win and teammates Mark Iseke and Taiga Simon also scored. Ernest Baah scored Quality’s lone goal.

Guam Shipyard 3, Sidekicks SC 1: Three goals from Ashton Surber gave his team the edge. Phillip Au scored the Sidekicks’ lone goal.

Bank of Guam Strykers 9, University of Guam Tritons 0: Marcus Lopez led the offensive onslaught with four goals. Ian Mariano and Andre Gadia each scored twice and Scott Spindel once in the win.

With his four goals from Saturday evening, Lopez extends his lead in the division’s Golden Boot race with 18 total goals scored, eight more than Manbohen Lalahi’s Andrew Stenson, who climbed to the second-place spot with 10 total goals scored following his three-goal performance Friday evening. Islanders FC’s Eddie Cho, Quality Distributors’ Ernest Baah, and the Rovers’ Devan Mendiola are all tied for third place, each with nine total goals scored following Week 9 play.

Bud Light Women’s Soccer League

In Sunday’s Bud Light Women’s Soccer League Premier Division fixtures, the Bank of Guam Lady Strykers stay undefeated with a 1-0 edge over Heavy Hitters/Nutrition Mission Heat. Stephanie Zuluaga scored the eventual game-winner in the 53rd minute.

In other matches, Guam Shipyard Women salvaged a 3-3 draw with Islanders FC after clawing back from a 3-0 first-half deficit. Elysia Perez, Olivia Elliott and April Talledo scored for Guam Shipyard, with the eventual game-tying goal by Talledo in the 89th minute. Erlissa Delfin, Taylor Stewart and Jazmin Samonte scored in the 22nd, 38th and 44th minutes, respectively, for the 3-0 halftime lead.

University of Guam Lady Tritons picked up a win against Quality Distributors 4-2 with all four goals from Colleen Naden. Richelle Ragadio and Franshay Shippey each scored once for Quality.

Women’s League matches continue Sunday.

Information was provided in a press release.