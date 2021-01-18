Editor's note: In this first part of a multipart series on student-athletes returning to sport amid the coronavirus pandemic, The Guam Daily Post will share opinions from medical professionals and stakeholders as public schools plan for the upcoming sports season, scheduled to kick off Jan. 25.

Ahead of relaunching its fledgling sports program, one that had its inaugural year cut short by the coronavirus pandemic, the Guam Department of Education Interscholastic Sports Association, in conjunction with the Guam National Olympic Committee, hosted a “Back to Sport” Zoom meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Seventy-five stakeholders attended the virtual forum.

For nearly an hour and 20 minutes, with GNOC sports program coordinator Joey Miranda III moderating, a panel of health professionals, including two medical doctors, two physical therapists and a pair of nutritionists, provided information on returning to interscholastic competition.

Although, effective today, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has lowered the island’s risk level to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 2, allowing indoor dining, amusement parks, bingo halls, game rooms, in-person instruction and Government of Guam operations to operate in accordance with Department of Public Health and Social Services guidelines and restrictions, she has not allowed interscholastic competition. However, for noncontact sports, training is allowed and GDOE ISA is preparing to launch cross-country, girls and boys volleyball, softball and tennis on Jan. 25.

These sports, potentially the first to resume after more than 10 months of inactivity, make up GDOE ISA’s Block 1.

"We’re not just coming back from a summer, not just coming back from an offseason, we’re coming back from a very extended amount of time,” said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez, who is also the president of the ISA.

Jon Fernandez acknowledged that safety is the priority for returning to interscholastic athletics.

He said, “as we have an opportunity to return them (student-athletes) to interscholastic competition, safety is going to be such a real concern and a real priority for us.

“Everyone is going to be excited to return, but we just have to take those measures to make sure that we know what we’re getting into in this return to sport, we take care of our athletes and we take the steps necessary to bring them on so we can be successful, not just competitively, but successful in helping them have a good season back together, back in competition.

“And, hopefully, as we start to put the pandemic behind us, trying to get back to normal, without injuries and things that pose a risk,” Jon Fernandez said.

With the government’s vaccination program underway, both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines on island and being distributed to front-line workers and manåmko', there are signs that Guam may soon return to some sense of normalcy.

However, students younger than 16 cannot be vaccinated for COVID-19. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for ages 16 and up, while the Moderna equivalent is authorized only for ages 18 and above.

“We do have a light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine here, with other treatments that are available at this time,” said Dr. Luis Cruz, a medical doctor. “We all have to be patient and, hopefully, by the summer or by next school year we will return back to some normalcy.”

Since the vaccine is not available for younger student-athletes, Cruz stressed the need to exercise caution. Making the distinction between low- and high-risk sports, he shared that COVID-19 testing may become a part of ISA’s safety protocols.

He said that for the higher-risk sports "we may potentially need a test to make sure that the players do not have COVID and able to transmit the virus.”

Cruz also explained that children are not usually affected by COVID-19 as badly as adults, but stressed caution.

“The majority of children are asymptomatic or have very mild symptoms, but the risk of potentially having severe disease is not worth it,” he said, explaining the necessity of not returning to sports haphazardly.

With the proposed Block 1 starting date a week away, Chris Fernandez, a physical therapist, and Ryan Claros, a doctor of physical therapy, stressed the importance for athletes and coaches to resume returning to sports slowly and start by focusing on building strength and conditioning. Both suggested that due to prolonged inactivity, the majority of student-athletes have been deconditioned and coaches, athletic directors, parents and athletes need to pay attention to reduce injury.

“Dr. Ryan and I are coaches and we look at it (returning to sport) from two perspectives: as a PT and as a coach,” Chris Fernandez said. “One of the questions I have as a coach is: 'What have my athletes been doing during this time?'”

“Students have been in a sedentary lifestyle with online learning in front of their computers and not having the social structure and the daily structure of going to school and being in these normal routines,” Chris Fernandez said. “We’ve seen activity levels drop. And so, when we return to the field, on that first day of practice, we believe there is going to be a broad spectrum of fitness levels with our athletes.”

He added that that while a handful of athletes have remained physically active and have kept up with training, the vast majority have not.

"There are going to be quite a few people who are severely undertrained and deconditioned,” he said. … “Athletes may look the same, but they may have gained weight or gained fat vs. muscle.”

Chris Fernandez said, “we are going to see changes in physical abilities, for sure, and we are going to see changes in sport-specific skills - possible regression and delays.”

He recommended that coaches should take time to relearn their athletes’ capabilities, start slowly, progress slowly, pay attention to the heat and establish preventive training programs.

“We think about 10 months, it may not seem that long, but if you think of 10 months in the life of a high schooler, that’s a significant amount of time lost,” added Chris Fernandez.

Claros, who operates out of Custom Fitness in Hagåtña, explained that, when returning to sport, winning and competition should not be the priority.

“This return to sports should be for fun,” he said. “It should be for social interaction.”