National ranking system to be unveiled at Mel Davis Junior Golf Tournament

With the addition of the Junior Golf Scoreboard ranking system to this weekend’s Mel Davis Junior Golf Tournament, there is more at stake than ever before for the island’s teenage link-lovers.

The two-day tournament, featuring Boys 15-18, Boys U14, and Girls U18 divisions, will be held April 24-25 at the Guam International Country Club in Dededo.

With the addition of the national ranking system, for this and upcoming events, tournament director Jovy Lacson is pleased that players’ accomplishments in local tournaments will help get them noticed internationally and attract golfers from throughout the region.

“The exciting thing about this is that we can submit junior scores from Guam … to this national scoring database,” Jovy Lacson said. ... "It ranks junior golfers nationally.

“One good thing about it is it will expose our junior golfers."

Jovy Lacson, whose son, Anton Lacson, is one of two local golfers ranked on the scoreboard, became ranked by traveling to the U.S. and competing in tournaments. While there is no discounting that playing in international events is the best way for Guam’s golfers to level up, gain experience and earn ranking points, travel is a necessary expense incurred by families wishing to get their children noticed by collegiate coaches and recruiters.

Although the addition of the scoreboard doesn’t take the place of competing internationally, Guam’s junior golfers can earn points from local tournaments.

“It keeps them nationally ranked, and, hopefully, it will help them aspire for collegiate scholarship,” said Jovy Lacson, who is a board member with the Guam Junior Golf League. “We’re very excited about it.”

Jovy Lacson told The Guam Daily Post that the GJGL was going to start using the scoreboard in 2020, but the coronavirus pandemic derailed its unveiling.

“It was put to hold, but it was something we wanted to do,” he said. “The whole idea is to elevate our level of junior tournaments.”

“When doing this consistently, this will attract regional golfers,” he added. … “It may encourage them to come here and participate.”

To learn more about the Junior Golf Scoreboard and to see Guam’s upcoming nationally ranked events, visit juniorgolfscoreboard.com/tournaments.asp?display=&id=1618689353709