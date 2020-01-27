What started as Bill Camacho’s dream, on Saturday, became a reality.

Camacho, who died in March 2011 of a heart attack, never got to see the Guam National Tennis Center. But, in all its glory, a beautiful 10-court facility, his legacy lives on forever.

“We have seen Bill’s dream through,” said Torgun Smith, the president of the Guam National Tennis Federation. “It was his idea to get the land and build this center. … It was his vision.

"The vision was, we have our own home, and we can develop tennis the way we need to. We can develop tennis without somebody else’s permission.”

In 2010, Camacho lobbied the legislature and Sen. Tina Muña Barnes “put the legislation forward,” Smith said.

As dignitaries toured the grounds, and more than 70 youngsters christened the courts, the Guam Sports Complex’s new jewel shined for all to see.

“It’s a great turnout,” Smith said.

Jonny Jackson, 12, said he has been playing tennis seriously for three years and is excited to play at the GNTC.

“I think it’s pretty good, because we never really had a center, with a bunch of courts,” Jackson said.

The GNTC, open to the public, is a fee-based membership facility with nominal costs. To join, yearly dues for athletes18 and younger is $50. For those aged 19 and over, with an average cost of $1 per day, a $365 yearly fee will apply.

For nonmembers, the cost to play, per court, is $20 per hour.

Besides cost-savings, memberships come with perks.

"With membership, you can make two-day advance reservations,” Smith said. “Nonmembers will also be able to make reservations, but only 24 hours prior.

“The nonmember fee is a little bit expensive because we want you to join the membership."

All fees will go toward GNTF’s running and maintaining the facility.

GNTF is a nonprofit organization.

With six professional tennis courts and four mini-tennis courts, GNTC makes Guam a prime location for international tournaments and more.

“We have the interest of the ITF (International Tennis Federation),” Smith said. "They might want to come and help us develop a regional tennis center where we can have other kids, from the north, come and train here. …

“There is a regional center in Fiji and, so far, this is better than that one. That will benefit the Guam kids, having a regional center.”

With the ITF’s support, it’s an amazing opportunity to develop kids into collegiate and professional tennis players, Smith said.

In May 2018, GNTC gained worldwide recognition and caught the attention of two former tennis greats.

For two days, Tommy Haas, formerly ranked No. 2 in the world, and Dominik Hrbaty, a former No.12, helped raise $20,000 and brought awareness to the project.

“They opened people's eyes,” Smith said. “Their presence sparked people to bring donations. It’s a big deal. We’re still talking about it today.”