After years of dreaming, planning, fundraising, and construction, the Guam National Tennis Center is finally opening to the public.

At 1 p.m. Saturday, the Guam National Tennis Federation is celebrating the completion of the project at the GNTC in Harmon. The 10-court facility is located at the Guam Sports Complex.

Enjoy a fun-filled day of tennis, food, and a chance to win prizes and more, GNTF stated in a news release.

After a brief ribbon-cutting ceremony, festivities will kick off with games and activities for participants of all ages and skill levels.

No racquet? No problem.

At the free-of-charge event, racquets will be on-site for all to try.