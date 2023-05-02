The expectations of a close winners bracket final between the Guam Junior Nationals and the University of Guam Tritons did not take shape last week Saturday at George Washington High School, as the younger squad toppled the Tritons 9-0.

The Junior Nationals, with the win, advanced to the UOG Baseball Classic championship game, set for this Saturday.

The Junior Nationals started slowly, scoring single runs in the first and second innings and then two more runs in the third inning to lead 4-0.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Junior Nationals broke the game wide-open, plating five runs on five hits and one walk.

Through the entire seven innings of play, the Junior Nationals' bats were hot, smashing 15 hits, including two doubles, as several players enjoyed multi-hit games.

Arren Yatar pitched a seven-inning shutout for the Nationals, allowing five hits, striking out six and allowing no free passes.

For UOG’s pitching staff, both O'Neil Yobech and Dominic Pangelinan were ineffective on the mound, with Yobech taking the loss.

A bright spot for UOG, Pangelinan and Kyle Martinez had two hits each for the Tritons.

With the win, the Junior Nationals are 4-0-1 and advanced to the championship game, which will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday at GW.

In other competition, the Cardinals picked up their first win in the tournament, a 5-4 win over the Braves.

The Braves, after two innings, led 3-1 but couldn’t close the door on the Cardinals.

With the loss, the Braves dropped to a 1-4 record and were eliminated from the tournament.