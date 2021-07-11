NCAA, USAR D1 rugby recruiters are making Guam a priority

As recently as the mid-2010s, opportunity barely existed for Guam's high school rugby players to play the sport after graduation. For the lucky, hard-working few, a spot on Guam’s international traveling squad or playing for Para Todo or Guam Rugby Club were the only opportunities available.

But that isn't true, anymore.

In just five or six years, at least 20 Guamanians have been recruited to play collegiate rugby in the NCAA, USA Rugby and the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics. And there are 17 players from the island that will be playing NCAA or USAR Division I - the highest level of collegiate rugby in the U.S.

Guam is on the map

Whenever The Guam Daily Post interviewed student-athletes who were leaving Guam and heading to the states to suit up for a college, the responses, without fail, were the same. The ambitious teenagers wanted to represent the island, make their friends and family proud, and put Guam on the map.

In rugby sense, Guam is not only on the map, but it is becoming a recruiting hotbed.

“The number of Guamanians present in the highest levels of collegiate competition shows that the rugby culture on Guam is thriving,” said T. Fletcher, the director of rugby at American International College in Springfield, Massachusetts. “Having that many students playing all across the U.S. is a great indicator of both the quality of rugby being played in high schools, as well as the maturity of your young men and women,” added Fletcher, who has recruited seven of Guam’s student-athletes to play for the Yellow Jackets.

"After meeting a few Guamanian student-athletes, their overall attitudes and maturity have blown us out of the water. With those types of young men and women, and the level of play in high school competitions, the future of Guam rugby looks bright," Fletcher said.

“Our coaching staff is looking forward to growing our relationship with Guam rugby, and showing the rest of the country what Guam’s student-athletes are capable of,” she added.

The following student-athletes have signed on to play rugby for Fletcher: Joanna Alvarez, Simon Sanchez High School; Izzic Cabrera, Father Duenas Memorial School; Tyler Daga, SSHS; Keiani Pangelinan, Okkodo High School; Christian Reyes, George Washington High School; Shiela Sarmiento, SSHS; and Kekoa Tenorio-Toves, SSHS.

Guam's other D1 players are: Gavin Bejerana, University of Rio Grande, SSHS; and Joaquin Rivera, California Polytechnic State University, FDMS.

It didn’t happen by accident, or overnight

While the number of college rugby players from Guam grows into the dozens, that total is expected to rise. As the sport continues to grow in popularity, even with the 2020 high school season having been scrapped due to coronavirus restrictions, Guam’s aspiring college players owe a great deal of thanks to pioneer Peter Baggetta, and trailblazers Zach Pangelinan and Jacob Flores.

Baggetta is a former Team Guam player and coach and is the currently director of the Center for Academic Excellence at Gonzaga College High School of Washington, D.C. He is also the school's rugby head coach and has grown the program to become the best in the nation for the past decade. His relationships with NCAA and USAR coaches, has helped paved the way for Guam’s student-athletes.

"I’m really proud of all the coaches on island who are developing these players," Baggetta said. "I helped to start the process, but the real work has been carried forward by the passionate and committed high school coaches who often do the work not for reward but for the love of the game, the island, and the players."

I think as more and more players play at the highest levels of collegiate rugby on the mainland, that more of our players on island believe in their ability to play on the mainland and be successful, he added.

"Our island culture helps to create the ideal rugby player - skillful, physically and mentally tough, metgot, a strong sense of community, familia, and resilience and pride, symbolized by the latte stone," Bagetta said.

Zach Pangelinan and Flores, graduates of Simon Sanchez, are making names for themselves in Major League Rugby, the sport’s highest level in the U.S. Pangelinan plays for the Houston Sabercats in Texas, and Flores plays for the Seattle Seawolves in Washington.

Zach Pangelinan’s talent, determination and grit piqued Fletcher’s interest and got her curious about Guam rugby.

“We first became aware of Guam rugby when the older generation of players made their way to the mainland, particularly Zach Pangelinan,” she said. “His appearances for the U.S. International team showed the potential Guam ruggers have and helped blaze the path for younger players."

Once we started paying attention, it became clear that Guam is represented all over the place in the college rugby world in the USA, she added.

Fletcher pointed out that several of Guam’s rugby players are suiting up at Dartmouth College in Hanover, New Hampshire and Mount Saint Mary’s University in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Guam’s Ale Ada, Academy of Our Lady of Guam; and Matias Calvo, FDMS; are playing for the Big Green.

A life further down on the east coast, the following Guamanians play for coach Farrah Douglas’ MSMU Mountaineers: Lavona Rae Aromin, AOLG; Taylor Paige Aguon, Notre Dame High School; Jalana Garcia, GWHS; Seiana Nedlic, OHS; Hanna Rojas-Rhodes, AOLG; and Mara Tamayo, OHS.

“It’s nice to see the sport continue to grow on the island,” said Zach Pangelinan, who plays fullback for the Sabercats.

Tevin Santos, who plays for Team Guam and is the boys head coach at George Washington, is proud how island rugby has grown.

He said that as a local player and coach, “it’s such a big deal to see - and finally hear - our players are going on to D1 or D2 - any college.”

“Years ago, when I was playing, that was something that was only dreamed of,” he said. “I feel we always played so hard just to see our names in the newspaper. Now, seeing kids go on to college, that’s such a big deal.”