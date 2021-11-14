For a fifth straight season, the Notre Dame High School Royals girls volleyball team has earned a spot to play for the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam championship.

On Friday night, in the semifinals, the Royals defeated the Guam High School Panthers 25-21, 28-26, 23-25, 25-18 in Talo'fo'fo'. In the highly-contested playoff game, the Royals’ Seniayath Bell led the team with 13 kills.

To help pace the Royals’ attack, Faith Piper added 8 kills and 2 aces. Mercedes Mendiola-Cruz, a freshman, garnered 9 kills and 2 blocks.

“I knew that I needed to play a big role in this game,” Bell said. “It’s the playoffs, and there’s a lot of pressure, especially knowing we’re challenging a good team like Guam High, you really have to bring it.”

In the second set, a pivotal point in the match, the Panthers led 24-21 but couldn’t level the affair at a set apiece. Although the Royals faced three set points, Bell and Jaeana Lizama elevated their games. Lizama, with a run-starting kill, was followed by a service ace from Bell. Lizama, with another kill tied the set 24-24. After a series of back-and-forth points, Piper’s fourth kill shot gave the Royals a 1-point lead. Lizama, with ball in-hand, served an ace to close out the set.

“Every time we play, our coaches always tell us to take one point at a time, and we did just that,” Bell said. “When we started gaining points again, the bench’s support, along with the players on the court’s support, really gave us the momentum we needed.”

Guam High, after losing a heartbreaker and trailing two sets to nil, didn’t fold. Instead of becoming distraught, they fought even harder. The Panthers, with inspired play from Amoni Washington, combined with a couple of Royals’ miscues, won set No. 3.

But in the fourth set, the Royals, relying on Piper’s three kills, closed out the match with a 7-1 run.

“I love it,” Piper said. “It’s very fun when we’re going back and forth like that. I knew we could do it. We may have got a little too comfortable, but we knew when it was time to pick it back up.”

The Panthers’ Kamryn Thompson finished with 14 kills and 5 blocks and Washington led the team with 13 kills.

Bell, having trained with the two Panthers at Guam Pro Volleyball Club, respected the duo and raised her defensive effort.

“I kind of know their strengths and weaknesses, and I tried to use that against them,” Bell said. “Defense is such a really big thing for our team. We wouldn’t be able to get any of those kills without the dig and the pass to set it all up.”

In the championship game, the Royals will play the winner of the Academy of Our Lady of Guam Cougars vs. St. John’s School Knights.