Winning their first two games of the season, the defending champion Notre Dame High School Royals girls rugby team is off to a great start.

On Saturday, in their Guam Rugby Football Union Interscholastic Sports Association opener, at Okkodo High School, the Royals blanked the Simon Sanchez High School Sharks, 17-0, then dropped the powerhouse George Washington High School Geckos, 19-7.

Overcoming the Geckos, winners of the last 7-of-8 championships is no easy feat.

Following a scrum, deep inside the Royals territory, Aveah Garrido took a pass for a 20-meter score. After a made conversion, GW led 7-nil.

The Royals, coming from behind, outscored the Geckos 19-0.

In the waning minutes of the first half, Gia Camacho sprinted for a 90-meter try. Faith Moylan, booting the conversion, tied the game at seven.

“When I got the ball, I was thinking it was a life-or-death situation because I really wanted to win,” Camacho said. “We challenged them for the championship last year. That game was really tough, and I wanted to win this game.”

A few minutes into the second half, Camacho scored her second try. With 40 meters of daylight, she sprinted down the right side of the field. Moylan, 2-for-2, booted the conversion.

In the closing minutes, Moylan scored a try.

“I saw the gaps, and I was yelling out, ‘hey, ball down here; ball down here,’” Moylan said.

Moylan, a graduating senior, is happy with the two wins, especially against the Geckos.

“It’s nice to start the season off like this," Moylan said. "We are pumped, and now we know what to expect.”