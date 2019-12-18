The No. 2 seed Notre Dame Royals used a five-run first inning to knock off the high school baseball stalwart and top-seeded George Washington High, 5-3, at George Washington High School on Monday afternoon.
The win advances the Royals to the championship game on Wednesday where they get another shot against a suddenly invincible John F. Kennedy baseball team. JFK has become the team to beat, beating both GW and ND on the way to the championship game berth.
JFK knocked GW to the losers bracket with a 5-3 win in Round 2 of the playoffs and beat the Royals, 4-2, in the winners bracket semis on Saturday to drop the Royals into the losers bracket semifinal matchup with the Geckos on Monday.
ND senior Ethan Lobaton recorded nine strikeouts and allowed just five hits over six innings to earn the win. Lobaton allowed one run in the second inning and two runs in the third to hold off the Geckos comeback bid.
Lobaton divulged a blister on his foot that was causing him pain in the second and third inning.
“Once it popped, I was better,” said Lobaton. “I just had to throw strikes and trust my defense.”
The Royals came out swinging against starting pitcher Jarren Gumataotao, stunning the powerhouse Geckos for five runs in the top of the first inning, and they never recovered. Leadoff hitter Dominic Cruz set the tone with a double to the fence in left field and Ethan Lizama followed with a single to center, scoring Cruz when the throw to the plate was off target.
Lobaton walked and Brandon Tuquero followed with a long fly ball to left field that Arren Yatar misplayed to score two runs. Senior Nolan Cruz reached on an error and Kobe Martinez drove in Lobaton with an infield single.
James Artero delivered a sacrifice fly to drive in Tuquero and Jathan Alvarez capped the five-run rally with an RBI single.
ND head coach Jess Lizama admitted his team was surprised to get the big first inning.
“We did not expect to go out like that,” acknowledged Lizama, crediting his team with not losing composure. “For the boys to keep fighting to the end is big. Hats off to GW, they are a tough team and defending champions.”
The Geckos scored in the bottom of the second when Ashton Tedtaotao walked and came around to score on a wild pitch. They tacked on two more runs in the third on an RBI single from MJ Babauta and bases-loaded walk by Nolan Babauta.
But the Geckos would come up just short when a nice running catch in right field by ND’s Nico Velez ended the game after six innings of play with darkness quickly descending upon the George Washington High School baseball field in Mangilao.
The ND victory marked the return of a winning baseball program to Notre Dame and the end of five straight championship game appearances for GW, winner of three of the last five IIAAG baseball titles.
Lobaton said there is no time to celebrate the win with the Islanders up next in the 'ship.
“We were focused on one game at a time, but in the back of our heads, we all wanted to get here to the 'ship,” admitted Lobaton. “We have to continue to play our game and don’t make mistakes.”
“It felt good to help the team,” said Dominic Cruz, finishing 2-for-4 with a run out of the leadoff spot for ND. “This was a big win for us.”
Javen Pangelinan was stellar in relief for the Geckos, allowing no runs and just two hits in 5 1/3 innings of relief. The sophomore also notched six strikeouts.
Familiar foes, this will be the third meeting of the season between JFK and ND. The Islanders won both, a 4-3 thriller in the regular season and the 4-2 comeback win on Saturday.
JFK and ND will battle for the IIAAG baseball title at 4 p.m. Wednesday at LeoPalace Resort Baseball Stadium. Since JFK is undefeated in the double elimination playoff, ND will need to win Wednesday to force a winner-take-all "if" game against JFK on Saturday.