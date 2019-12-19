ND to host alumni tourney

The Notre Dame Alumni Association will host its 8th annual coed volleyball tournament Dec. 27-29 at the Royals gym in Talofofo. Tournament proceeds will help fund athletic scholarships.
Dedicated to the memory of coach Blaine Afaisen, who helped usher in a new era of volleyball and has made an impact in coaches across the island, the tournament will feature alumni teams from the past four decades. Opening ceremonies are slated for 6 p.m. Dec. 27 to help kick off the weekend of competition.
Coach Afaisen’s credited with creating a legacy at Notre Dame that is built on the foundation of faith, commitment and perseverance. A press release from the school credited his blanket defense with elevating the game, and the recent championships under head coach Mike Rabago for invigorating the tradition of winning at Notre Dame.
For information on games, contact Carmelita Gogue at 686-5241 or Lisa Blas at 777-3764.
Information was provided in a press release.