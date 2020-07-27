Editor’s Note: This is the second part of Kobe Martinez's story about his journey with the Notre Dame Royals.

Notre Dame High School Royals multisport student-athlete Kobe Martinez turned 18 on July 11, but his journey into adulthood had begun long ago. Growing up the son of two loving, supportive parents, Vince and Alicia Martinez, they showed him what being responsible was all about.

Despite putting in long hours at the Port Authority of Guam and Mobil, they never missed a game.

“They’ve always been supportive,” said Kobe Martinez, one of the island’s most respected baseball players and a force on the volleyball court. “They always showed up to all my games. They always bought me the new equipment I needed and stuff. They’ve always been there.

“They’ve really guided me a lot through this sports journey. I’m very thankful for them. They’ve been there, and they are really good. They’re very involved in my sports and stuff. They like to support all the time.”

With his parents having given up so much, from racing away from work to make it to a game and braving the elements under the relentless, beating sun, Kobe Martinez channeled their sacrifice every time time he put on a uniform. With his parents in the stands, he felt so much pride.

“It makes me feel valued” that my parents watched all of my games, he said. “It made me feel like I had something to prove, to make them proud, make them have a reason to be there.”

In 2019, during the baseball season, Kobe Martinez lived his proudest-ever sports moment when he connected on a pitch and drove the Royals into the semifinals with a walk-off line drive.

The bases were loaded and there was one out, recalled Kobe Martinez, who had been given the green light by head coach Dom Cruz.

“It was a fastball, up and high and I made contact up the middle,” Kobe Martinez said. “The count was full, three balls, two strikes.”

Although the Royals came up a bit short in their first campaign as a team in many years, having lost to a talented John F. Kennedy High School Islanders squad in the championship game, Kobe Martinez felt great pride every time he represented ND and he wanted more.

With one more sport remaining in his high school career, Kobe Martinez was excited to pop on his white-and-blues and help pound the Royals varsity volleyball team to a playoff berth. In recent years, ND hadn’t given the competition much fight, but this year was expected to have been different.

After four years of coaching from Mike Rabago and Art Stanley, the boys had improved and 2020 was supposed to be their year. Maybe they weren’t as strong as the defending champion Father Duenas Memorial School Friars or the senior-heavy Tiyan High School Titans, but maybe they were.

In island sports, you never count out ND, and with Rabago and Stanley leading a team, the Royals always had a chance.

But before Kobe Martinez and the Royals had a chance to compete, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero declared a public health emergency due to the coronavirus pandemic and canceled all sporting competitions.

Five months later, there is still no competition.

"Art (Stanley), he texted our group chat about hearing news on how the pandemic is growing and the cases, and stuff,” Kobe Martinez recalled when he first heard that the season was in jeopardy of being spiked.

“He was just saying that ‘it’s not looking too good for our season’ and stuff,” Kobe Martinez said. “They didn’t want to tell us directly, but we already knew - it was kind of the signs.”

They told us, ‘be safe, and keep working out because anything could happen,’ Kobe Martinez said.

Anything did happen, but it was not the anything anyone had hoped for - coronavirus 1; sports 0.

With the season cast away like a used rag, Kobe Martinez’s hope for finishing his final year of high school with any sense of normalcy also went down the drain.

He had already celebrated Senior Night with the baseball team, so losing another one wasn’t too big of a deal, but sacrificing prom and having a drive-by graduation were devastating.

"Having all this other stuff like prom and other meaningful events canceled makes you feel like you’re missing something," he said.

“We’re a class that’s unique in a way I guess,” he added. “We’re a class that never got to experience these things. It was very disappointing.

“It’s tough.”

Graduation was disappointing, he said.

As the Martinezes pulled up in the family’s 2002 Chevy Lifted, the rubber hitting the road, Kobe Martinez felt conflicted.

“I was happy, but … I was like, ‘really, this is it?’”

He added, “graduation is a big milestone in your life, but the drive-by was kind of unexpected.

“You never would have thought that graduation would be a drive-thru type of deal,” he said. “It was kind of awkward because your special moment lasted not even a minute.”

Blaming nobody but the virus, “it’s the best that anyone could have done. It wasn’t anybody’s fault, it’s just times change, and stuff,” he said.