The Guam Environmental Protection Agency on Thursday sampled the water in the Hagåtña Pool and determined that the chlorine levels were nearly three times higher than acceptable levels.

The pool also tested positive for coliform, a common bacteria found in feces.

“That doesn’t surprise me at all,” said Lucy Castro, the mother of an avid pool user. “That’s exactly what I expected,” she said, adding her son has an ear infection and rashes she attributes to the pool.

“GEPA samples of free residual chlorine indicate levels at 8.6 to 11 parts per million (ppm),” said Richard Ybanez, the director of the Department of Parks and Recreation. “Department of Public Health and Social Services acceptable levels of free residual chlorine are between 2 to 4 ppm, but not to exceed 5 ppm.”

In an apparent effort to reverse an algae bloom, the pool has been shocked, or superchlorinated.

“It sounds like they shocked the pool,” said Clayton Duvall, who has managed and maintained pools for over 40 years, including the Hagåtña Pool. “It was looking pretty green, which tells me they didn’t have enough chlorine.”

Ybanez attributed the status of the pool to an antiquated filtration system and said DPR is looking into having it replaced.

Duvall also recognized that the filtration system is an issue, but added that the root cause is improper maintenance and a lack of expertise.

“The problem with Parks and Rec is the lack of experience, and the lack of funds to actually properly maintain the pool,” Duvall said. “That’s been going on for decades.”

Duvall, a former manager of Quality Pools who has worked on nearly every major pool on island, said the filter can stop functioning if chemicals are not maintained.

“Whoever the contractor is I don’t believe has enough experience,” he said. “They are claiming that the filter is the problem, but when your pool turns green ... it’s a lack of chemicals” and “a lack of people knowing how to balance the water.”

Ybanez said DPR is addressing the pool issue.

“We are working with Public Health and Guam EPA to conduct further assessments on the pool,” Ybanez said. “We appreciate the public’s patience and apologize for any convenience this has caused."

“The safety of all our pool patrons is our top priority,” he added,

On Thursday, Ybanez said the pool was safe.

“We’ve done everything to get the pool as clear as possible,” he said. “Until we get the filtration system, we’re going to continue to work and do our best to ensure the pool is safe to swim in.”

On Friday, awaiting GEPA results, DPR closed the pool and it remains closed until further notice.

Ybanez told The Guam Daily Post that lifeguards conduct daily tests to ensure the pool’s chemicals stay within proper levels.

“If there is anything off level, they would inform me and, of course, we would have to close the pool,” Ybanez said.

Castro, doubting Ybanez, said, “When you look at this water, it’s green and cloudy. You cannot tell me it’s safe for kids and other patrons to swim in.”

“When Richard tells me that he is concerned for the safety of the swimmers, I have a hard time believing the sincerity behind that,” she added.

With several upcoming international swim meets, including the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, the pool’s closure couldn’t come at a worse time.

“It hurts us,” said Ed Ching, the president of the Guam Swimming Federation. “We have to practice at the beach, and that’s not a good place to practice.

“You can’t control the environment. You can’t control the swimmers. You don’t know the time, the distance, or how hard they’re working.”