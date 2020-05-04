When 17-year-old George Washington High School student Matthew Fernandez began playing video games, he had no idea his lifelong ambition of leveling up would earn him a spot on a Geckos varsity team. Like other gamers, he enjoyed the countless hours of colorful, addictive mayhem, but was content with casual matches and participating in a few local tournaments.

When the Guam Department of Education announced last week that it had launched its first-ever esports league, Fernandez, and other e-athletes and coaches, outcasts on the fringes of society, began emerging from the shadows.

"I am very excited to compete in the first GDOE esports league,” Fernandez said. “It'll be a good chance to compete with students from other schools.”

For Fernandez, this is the first time the soon-to-be graduate will be competing for his school and he is excited to represent the purple and gold in interscholastic competition.

“I decided to try out for the GW esports team because it is an exciting new concept I wanted to be part of,” Fernandez said. … “Hopefully, we can prove that the GDOE esports league is another great opportunity for friendly competition amongst high schools.”

The GDOE Interscholastic Sports Association Esports League, scheduled to open play this week, will kick off the pilot program with Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, a crossover game that features characters from Nintendo franchises including Pokémon, Super Mario and Donkey Kong.

“I am very familiar with the game Super Smash Bros,” said Fernandez, who practices six hours every day. “I have competed - on and off - in tournaments for about four years now.

“I believe this is the perfect game to start the league. Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, currently, has the largest community of gamers on Guam and, having a GDOE-sponsored league will encourage other gamers to come out and show their skills.”

With islandwide school closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic affecting public schools the most, few online classes offered to its students who are forced to shelter in place during the public health emergency, Fernandez has taken the opportunity to become a better athlete.

“I already play the game - pretty much - every day, but I am definitely putting in more effort into improving my skills and overall gameplay.”

GDOE ISA had planned on rolling out esports as a fourth quarter exhibition sport, but the pandemic forced its delay. Now, with all real-world sporting events postponed until the health emergency has ended, virtual sports has become the only game in town.

In early April, Al Garrido, ISA acting sports program coordinator, reached out to Varsity Electronic Sports Organization owner Tegan Brown to help implement the esports program.

“I decided to offer my services to help start their esports program,” said Brown, a 2014 graduate of Guam High School. “This is all pro bono.

“I want to be able to introduce not only varsity esports, but what esports can bring, not only to just the community, but also the interscholastic league.”

After short stints at the University of Nebraska and a junior college in Chula Vista, California, Brown, 24, returned to Guam and began delivering propane for the Navy Exchange. While in college, recognizing its potential, he was drawn into the world of electronic gaming. At Nebraska, an NCAA Division I powerhouse, he noticed esports athletes receiving the same perks as other athletes.

“The physical abilities are very separate, but when you do break them down, going into the collegiate level of esports and regular athletics, the athletes are treated very similar,” he said. “They have meal plans and workout plans that are implemented to become the best player, and student, they can, actually, be.

“The correlations between them are, actually, very similar.”

He said esports, like traditional sports, teaches teamwork and offers “all of those positive benefits.”

Esports athletes can earn scholarships, partial and full rides, Brown said.

“It opens up new job opportunities, and, actually, opens up a new field, in the form of broadcasting, commentary, as well as coaching and analytics.”

Anticipating the esports league will gain in popularity, Garrido is eyeing bringing other games into the fold, titles that more closely mirror traditional athletics.

“The Interscholastic Sports Association is very interested in expanding the esports league into other arenas of competition,” Garrido said. “We know that we can do more when we are given the opportunity to sit down at a table and go over our options.

“Football, basketball, soccer and other games will be considered in the future.”

When William Flores, 30, an art teacher at Southern High School, learned about the esports league through a WhatsApp message, he couldn’t believe his eyes. Sensing an opportunity, he stepped up and joined the Dolphins coaching staff.

“It felt unreal to me,” said Flores, who, since schools shut down, has been gaming 8 to 10 hours a day. “I saw an opportunity to help a new sport rise.

"It’s always been kept in the dark. … I want to help that community grow.”

Flores, who has been gaming since the '90s, said he engages in online gaming to “hang out, talk to people, and … get … social interaction.”

Hoping for more than new titles added to the mix, Flores encourages interleague play with the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam.

“I would love to invite all the other private schools,” he said. “It opens up a venue for more challenges.

“If you’re only playing players that are in a fish pond, you want to open up the venue to an ocean.”

Flores, not knowing what to expect, said he is “not going to set my standards high right now," adding that he encourages all students to try out.

“No matter if you’re male, female, or even in a wheelchair, you will feel a sense of pride that you’re in something that you actually can participate in,” he said.

Xavier Hechanova, 18, a Southern High Dolphin who is waiting to graduate, said he was “a little bit nervous” when he heard about the esports league, but wanted to join.

“I wanted to try something new,” said Hechanova, who games 8 to 10 hours a day. … “I just want to represent Southern.”

Garrido, appointed to his position after GDOE terminated its relationship with IIAAG, sees the league as an opportunity to reach more students and get them involved in extracurricular activities.

“We are looking into making esports something that we can offer to all our students," he said. “It is a venue that we truly are enjoying, especially because of its ability to equalize many factors.

“Boys and girls can compete at an even keel, and it also broadens the field of competition to athletes of all sizes and abilities.

“And, yes, I said athletes," Garrido said.

“Esports athletes, at the top of the game, must have refined motor skills, and success could take a high physiological load, similar to many other sports.

“I will not take away from the talent that our esports athletes must have to be the best in what they do.”