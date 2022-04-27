A pair of first-time champions were crowned during the monthly King and Prince of the Lanes held this past Sunday at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

Evan Duenas staged an epic comeback after finishing in seventh during the qualifying round earlier in the day. The 16-year-old hit a groove in the elimination rounds and rode the wave all the way to his first King of the Lanes championship title.

He escaped several close battles against higher seeds, climbing through the ladder in elimination. He outpaced his uncle, Gregory Borja, 204-194 for the 10-pin advantage. In Round 2, he slipped past Juan Blas for the 189-175 victory.

Against top seed RJ Santos, the teen found himself in the hole early on. However, he saw daylight in the fifth frame and capitalized on a small error to inch into the gap. He took home the semifinal and slipped into the finals match with a one-pin victory, 231-230.

In the finals match, Duenas was on a high, seizing the advantage after Ceasar Villanueva opened up in the first few frames. The junior connected five strikes in a row, jumping to a huge 56-pin advantage. He never looked back, claiming the title in convincing fashion, 230-188.

Villanueva’s route to the finals included a grueling win against second seed Ray San Nicolas, 237-224, edging 4th seed and multiple grand champion Brian Manibusan in the second round 210-200 and slipping past third seed Aaron Elliott in the first round by a pin, 215-214.

RJ Santos and Ray San Nicolas shared top honors during the qualifying round with 866 pins followed by Elliott, Manibusan, Jeremiah Camacho, Greg Borja, Duenas, Darien Borja, Villanueva, and Juan Blas who rounded off the top ten and advanced to the elimination rounds.

Kim takes home Prince title

In the Prince of the Lanes division, Miyuki Kim used a three-bagger mid-game to distance herself from top seed Gomes Martinez and eventually cruised to her first-ever title, 188 to 130. It was a tight contest during the first half of the game as one pin separated the two keglers after four frames until Kim produced the consecutive strikes.

In the earlier matchups, Kim bettered 3rd seed Corey Granillo using her handicap advantage to take the second spot in the finals with a 180+41 to 202+12 victory. Gomes outshined 7th seed Sheila Bang 186-125.

Martinez led all Prince competitors in the qualifier followed by Kim, Corey Granillo, Cris Leal, Aron Hernandez, Rolly Hernandez, Sheila Bangs, Trinity Nalundasan, Mike Brown, and Arlene Reyes rounded off the top ten.

The next Budweiser King and Prince of the Lanes will be held May 15 at the Central Lanes Bowling Center in Tamuning.

(Daily Post Staff)