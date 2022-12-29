New climbing gym opening in the new year

The community has a new sport and fitness experience to look forward to in 2023 when a new rock climbing gym opens its doors in January.

Located at 280 Bello Road, the owners of Guam Sports Climbing Center hope to welcome both new and experienced climbers who want to put some work in regardless of the weather outside. When half of the year is designated as rainy season, climbing outdoors can be more dangerous than beneficial at times.

With a dedicated indoor climbing space, more focused training can be programmed which may lead to some athletes trying their luck in some international climbing competitions in the near future.

Managing Director Rui Wang told The Guam Daily Post the idea to open a climbing facility came when he was watching the Tokyo Olympics. With a background in sports management, Wang was always interested in creating more opportunities for local athletes to challenge themselves.

After seeing sport climbing was an official Olympic sport, he knew that he needed to find a way to open a gym on Guam to provide another pathway for athletes. Having tried climbing on multiple occasions in the states, Wang was drawn to not only the difficulty in the sport but also the technicality needed to be successful.

According to Wang, there are already about 200 local athletes who climb outdoors, weather permitting. He is currently in the process of forming a local climbing federation so they can have Guam-based athletes represent the island in sanctioned international competitions.

If everything goes well, he said, there is the potential for Guam to host international sport climbing competitions one day.

When it opens its doors in January, Guam Sports Climbing Center will have routes available for all levels of climbers.

Routes are rated from V1 to V13, with V1 being the easiest. The wall in its entirety will be 70 feet wide, 15 feet high and will have every rated route available for local athletes. The wall will be adjusted every few weeks to provide different types of routes and challenges, according to Wang.

When discussing the more difficult techniques needed to master the tougher routes, Wang mentioned Guam recently got its own resident professional climber.

By chance, professional climber Noah Bane, formerly of California, recently relocated to the island and he will be helping to teach and promote sport climbing at the facility.

For interested residents, now is their chance to add it to their New Year’s resolutions, because Guam will have its own facility up and running in just a handful of weeks.

The Guam Sports Climbing Center will host events as the date of its grand opening gets closer, to help welcome island residents to sport climbing.