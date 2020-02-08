With the Triple J Auto Group Robbie Webber Youth Soccer League set to kick off its 2020 spring season on Saturday, 50 newly certified coaches and referees will have a chance to test their education.

The certification courses, conducted by the Guam Football Association, is part of its initiative to increase the level of play.

Roy Santos, a coach from the Community First/Days Inn Dededo Soccer Club, enjoyed raising his knowledge of the game.

“The course has definitely elevated my knowledge in coaching and understanding of the needs of the U6-U8 age groups, and even into the U10 age group,” Santos said.

He especially liked coach Sang Hoon Kim's detail-oriented teaching style, he said.

“It really helped me, so I know I’ve got to be more detailed in coaching, especially with the younger kids," he added.

“I highly recommend this course to everybody. I even recommend it to others who may have taken it before,” he added.

The course, which concluded Monday, was taught by Kim and Ross Awa.

Referees to get their start

Making sure the games are played fairly, more than 30 referees will get to blow their whistles for the first time. The new blues were taught by George Stewart, Kyle Legozzie, and Josiah Elwell.

“The entry-level course is mainly catered to young kids who want to officiate and also to introduce them to the referee pathway,” said Legozzie, who was one of Guam’s first-ever FIFA assistant referees. “During the course, we … cover all of the laws of the game, but put emphasis on laws applicable to the U8 and U10 matches in the youth league.

Allan Aranas, 18, benefited from the course.

“When I first chose to take the Entry Level Referee Course, I just wanted to learn more about the sport and understand the laws of the game,” said Aranas, a senior at John F. Kennedy High School. “I learned a lot in the course and look forward to trying the referee role in games. I’m hoping that it’s fun and not complicated.”

To view GFA’s calendar of events, leagues and courses, visit the GFA website at https://guamfa.com/events.