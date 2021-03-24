Anthony "Big Tone" Salas has not competed in a powerlifting competition in more than a year. Guam’s strongest man, like the rest of the world, was tied down by COVID-19 restrictions, but March 2021 has presented Big Tone with his biggest opportunity yet as he sets off to Las Vegas to compete in the FQ Classic on March 27, which also happens to be Salas' birthday!

Salas departs Monday morning and will spend the week cutting weight to compete at 275 pounds. Only this time, he is walking around at 282, which is a completely new feat for Salas, who would normally have to cut 20 to 30 pounds during competition week.

His new look on a leaner regimen started in 2021 when he officially decided to compete again, cutting out fast food and the normal vices that kept him in the 300-pound range. That, and catching COVID last August, made him realize the importance of living a healthier, and lighter, lifestyle.

“At 308 pounds. I squatted 700 at my last meet. I’m hoping to get the same this meet, but at a different weight class. I know 30 pounds is a big weight cut, but with my coach (Team JQux), he was able to keep me strong and help me maintain this whole prep,” Salas said.

This version of "Big Tone" might be a little smaller than usual, but the power is still there. Tone has been hitting the gym regularly, training five days a week, hitting outrageous numbers, including 672-pound dead lift and 640-pound squats for just the prep phase!

“I still feel super dominant at this weight class, but I don’t feel that my 500-pound bench is there. I feel that I have 290-285, but my squats and dead lift have been phenomenal this prep, so I feel really good,” said Big Tone.

Salas' training has been well documented on his Instagram account (@bigtone88) during his prep and he said he's more excited than ever to compete in his new weight class!

“After catching COVID, I said I swore I was going to retire. Knowing that I’m feeling good and prepping for a meet after a whole year of being out, it all feels good," Salas said. I want to represent Guam again and I’m ready."