For the second straight game, Guam ended on the losing side of a 1-run nail-biter.

On Friday, with a spot in the World Baseball 15U Oceania Qualifier gold medal game at stake, Guam lost to New Zealand, 8-7.

“We are happy with the position we are in,” said Zach Smith, who was awarded the save. “Our goal is to qualify for the World Cup.”

In September, the winner of the Oceania Qualifier advances to the World Baseball Softball Confederation U15 World Cup 2020 in Playa del Carmen, Mexico.

“It was kind of good to play two high-pressure games against Guam,” said Scott Drinkwater, New Zealand head coach. “We know they're a good team. They play a little bit different style baseball than what we’re typically used to."

At noon on Sunday, for a chance to advance to the championship game, Guam must beat the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

At noon today, in a game with no playoff repercussions, Guam takes on CNMI.

Down to the wire

Heading into the top of the seventh inning, Guam trailed 8-5. And with Smith on the mound, Guam loaded the bases. With one away, Keoni Raguindin and Zavier Camacho each singled past a diving shortstop.

John Salas, the next batter, walked.

With one away, Franklin Ninete Jr., one of Guam’s most dangerous batters, struck out.

“I didn’t really feel any pressure,” said Smith, who, in the final inning, moved from shortstop to the mound. “I put it aside and stayed relaxed.”

With go-ahead runs on base, Nolan Cruz, with two outs, came out swinging. Tagging a two-run single, Guam pulled within one run.

With two runners on and the tying run 90 feet away, Ricardo Leon Guerrero stepped up to the plate.

Earlier, with an RBI single and a perfectly executed sacrifice bunt, Leon Guerrero wasn’t going to be an easy out. Waiting for his pitch, he hit a hard line drive to the shortstop.

Jacob Wildbore, at first base waiting for the throw, recorded the third out.

“I went behind the mound, took a couple of deep breaths (and) stayed in there,” Smith said before facing Leon Guerrero. “It’s not too hard."

"His defense is amazing,” Smith added. “I can trust the boys. I know anything that’s hit out there, I can rely on them to get the outs.”

“I’m so excited to win that game,” he said.

Despite outhitting New Zealand 10-7, Guam ended two innings with the bases loaded and left a total of 13 runners on base.

“He’s a gamer,” Drinkwater said of Smith’s final-inning composure. “He’s a kid that will just make things happen.

“His instincts ... are very, very good. I think that’s a reflection of the work that he puts in and how much baseball he’s actually played. He does a lot of extra stuff on his own."

In a tense affair, where New Zealand fought back from a two-run deficit, every run mattered.

“It’s competitive and fun playing against them,” Wildbore said. “They put up a good challenge.”