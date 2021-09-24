Today is competition day for Nicola Lagatao, who has been training for the Online Oceania Senior Weightlifting Championships for three years and is looking to close out the weightlifting competition with a medal.

The Oceania Weightlifting Federation will be holding the tournament remotely. It’ll run from Sept. 24 to 26.

“I started preparing for the Oceania Senior Championship around 2018. My goal was to compete and earn a medal in 2020 Oceania Championships,” the Dededo resident said.

Lagatao has been lifting for a little less than five years. Preparing for the Oceania Championships meant she was training 10 times a week for two years. But when the pandemic hit last year, it postponed the championships. Lagatao remained undeterred.

“Even though that happened, I still kept training at home, and with my team when the gym opened up,” she said.

This year’s tournament will be a first for Lagatao.

“This would be my first (International Weightlifting Federation) sanctioned competition I will be competing on,” she added.

This year the circumstances prompted OWF organizers to put on a remote weightlifting tournament. Lagatao explained that competitors this year will follow IWF technical and competition rules and regulations and, instead of lifting in person, competitors will show off their skills via videoconference. In real time, lifters will proceed in their respective categories, connected to judges through the Microsoft Teams platform.

Lagatao is competing in the 45-kilogram weight category and she’s looking to place first.

“This tournament is very important for me. Three years ago, I set a goal. I told my coach I will earn a medal and step in the podium in Oceania. Now that the competition is finally happening, I am very excited and determined to accomplish my goal,” Lagatao said.

Lagatao is one of five from Guam who will participate in the Oceania Senior Championships. About 170 competitors will be part of the various categories in the tournament.

Next up for the Guam weightlifters are the Pacific Mini Games that will be in the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands in June 2022, Lagatao said.

“Our goal is to bring medals home in each of our weight class. My weightlifting goal is to qualify in 2024 Olympics,” she said.