As Guam's suicides are on the rise, it is increasingly important to reopen interscholastic sports, encourage islandwide health, and find a way to protect the most vulnerable from the effects of COVID-19.

"Guam does lead the nation in suicide rates,” said Bernice McGill, the program director for GameTime, a nonprofit that she and her husband, Brian McGill, started in the mid-2010s as an after-school athletics program but that now focuses on suicide education and prevention.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, suicides have increased. A lot of kids are forced to be home, she said.

“‘What if they come from an abusive home? What if there is no food? What if their parents are fighting? What if there are drugs?” she asked.

In October 2008, the National Institute of Health released a study that revealed that teen participation in sports results in fewer suicides.

The study, “High School Athletic Participation and Adolescent Suicide,” concluded:

“Descriptive statistics showed that both female and male athletes in this study reported significantly lower rates of suicidal ideation and behavior than their nonathlete counterparts, and the associations were most notable for highly involved athletes.”

In the U.S., a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report shows that suicide is the second leading cause of death for children and young adults. The data, which applies to the 10-24 age demographic, illustrates the three leading cause of death: Unintentional injuries, 40.6%; suicide, 19.2%; homicide, 14.4%.

Terry Debold, the president of the Independent Interscholastic Athletic Association of Guam, the nonprofit organization that manages private school sports, told The Guam Daily Post that the lockdown is having a negative effect on the island’s youth.

“With this recent and continuing-to-extend shutdown, I honestly believe that it’s even going to have a worse impact on the hopes of these youth,” he said.