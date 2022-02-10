“Getting to the national finals was a dream. But that is only part of the dream.”

American Ninja Warrior Deren Perez said this in September after a historic run on the national competition. While he came up short in 2021, Perez is getting another shot, recommitting to ANW14 and taking a step towards finally pressing the buzzer.

Last year, the island got to watch Perez showcase his ninja skills on national TV. Every year, Perez has inched closer to Midoriyama. Last year, the elite athlete made the finals – a dream come true. However, a slip on Tire Alley – something he’s actually spectacular at – put a halt to his phenomenal run.

Last year his goal was Mount Midoriyama. This year, his goal remains the same. The training time is shorter though – he has six weeks before qualifiers, which are set for March 20-24 in San Antonio.

Committed and diligent in his training, Perez remains locked in regardless.

“I have yet to get a buzzer on ANW and I want it,” he said. “Mistakes happen and over time, I look back, I get so worked up to train harder. (I’m getting all amped up thinking about it as I write this out). Lesson learned, do not take any obstacle for granted.”

Perez has recommitted to getting back to the American Ninja Warrior main stage even though life has pulled him in many directions – a new house, kids in sports, a full-time career as a Coast Guard chief, and qualifiers being six weeks out. His focus remains the same – train to get back to the finals.

“So it’s been busy, but I’m all in now,” he said. “Training has been very difficult here on island. There is no Ninja Warrior specific training facility on the island so I have to revert back to being creative. I do have a backyard course being set up at the house.”

Perez has said his wife has been instrumental in supporting his journey. Early morning calls and setting up his nutrition plan, while balancing home has made the journey to ANW a more palatable one to sustain.

In the September call up, Perez said, “I don't have a trainer, my wife helps with the nutrition. She cooks all my meals to help me stay on track with my dietary needs and is very patient with my Ninja training schedule. … Everyone in the house has to adjust to accommodate my training schedule. So they truly support my needs.”

Looking ahead, Perez knows what's in front of him and he remains unfazed by the obstacles and the lack of a training facility. There are no guarantees in the ninja world, and if he wants to compete at this level, he has learned to adapt. Staying ready while waiting for his next opportunity is not new.

“The thing about America Ninja Warrior is that we never have a guarantee of competing, but we have to train anyways, because if you start when the calls do, you’re already behind,” Perez said. “The day I announced was the day I found out.”

For those of you who want to follow along with Perez’s journey, he will be posting his road to ANW 14 on his IG every week.

“The followers have asked so I’m going to finally give them what they want, an inside look to how I conduct business,” Perez writes.

Anything else on his bucket list for ANW? Qualify, semis, finals, Midoriyama?

“The Mega Wall is something I’ve had my eye on for a while. I want to conquer that 18-foot wall,” Perez said.

