The women’s matchup between Palau and the Northern Mariana Islands set the tone for Day 2 of the FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022 Thursday at the University of Guam Calvo Field House.

With NMI off to a sluggish start, Team Palau, backed by a boisterous home crowd, rode a hot start to a 7-0 lead in the opening minutes of the game. NMI seemed stymied by the speed of Palau as they built a 13-point lead early in the half.

Both teams continued fight for every point. Backed by an enthusiastic crowd waving their respective countries’ flags, both teams pushed the tempo offensively and defensively.

Big man Kristen Sugiyama found shooters on the wings and hit the short jumpers, even following up on missed shots to build the lead. However, NMI was able to shake off the cobwebs, unleashing a full-court press that rattled the Palau guard cages. Converting on the turnovers, the Won sisters – Ky’Sonna and E’Anna – pushed the pace, steadily eating into the deficit to close the gap and take a 10-point (41-31) lead at the half.

Despite individual brilliance from Sugiyama for Team Palau, scoring 16 with a team high of 14 rebounds, NMI muscled their way to victory 74-53. Guard Jaelynn Tevid added 11 points and eight boards in the win.

The Won sisters – both of whom suit up for University of Siena Heights in Michigan – were brilliant for a second consecutive game. E’Anna scored a double-double, with 21 points and 16 rebounds, while Ky’Sonna finished with 17 points and 8 rebounds. The duo added three assists apiece to pace NMI to victory.

“I was born here (NMI), and this is my home, I’m an off islander, so it means so much to me that I can represent my island and represent my home,” E’Anna Won said via a FIBA press release. “Yesterday, playing against Guam, was a learning experience, it was our first time competing at a high level. Today we definitely took what we learnt yesterday and used those learnings against Palau. We had a rough start, but picked it up in the second quarter and second half.”

NMI coach Catherine Toves said she was pleased with how the girls responded after a tough first game against the home team, Guam.

“It was so good today to look at our scoresheet and to see consistency across all our players. They played so well together as a team, that’s all I ask of them,” Toves said.

In the second women’s matchup, the Guam women established their dominance from the get-go, limiting the Federated States of Micronesia squad to 13 points the entire game and pouring in 125 points.

Jannilliese Quintanilla and Mia San Nicolas poured in 18 points apiece to pace the lopsided affair. San Nicolas dropped 18 in 15 minutes of action. Five other players – Derin Stinnett, Maria Taitano, A’lura Hernandez, Jada Han and Kara Duenas – added double-digit points in the offensive onslaught.

While the FSM women struggled, they demonstrated a great deal of poise and continued to compete. Jilda Lemangmai dropped seven of her team’s points, also adding seven boards to her night’s tally. Point guard Erwine Takasy finished with three points and seven boards for the evening.

Kara Duenas is a ten-year Guam veteran who is enjoying every moment of the tournament. “Playing on our home court is amazing, to be able to play in front of family, friends and the community is a special opportunity, and we are very grateful to be here,” Duenas said via FIBA. “Tonight, it was great to see us play team basketball and really get our bench involved. We have been focusing on creating an environment that we can all go out there and do our best.”

Friday is the last day of regular competition. NMI will face FSM in the 230 game, while Guam squares up against Palau in the 4:45 p.m. game. The medal matches are slated for Saturday at the UOG Calvo Field House.

Men’s matches

Like their female counterparts, the Palau-NMI game provided the day’s entertainment for the fans who packed the field house. Palau led much of the game, but NMI answered nearly every bucket to keep the game within reach.

It’ wasn’t till the fourth quarter when Palau pulled away to take the double-digit lead behind solid ball movement and stingy defense.

NMI captain Coby Santos scored a double-double with 27 points and 12 rebounds to stay within reach. However, Palau was too athletic and deadly on turnovers, scoring 25 points off turnovers for the match.

Jerry Ngiraremiang from Palau came away with 12 points shooting at more than 50%.

“Today as a team, we focused on less turnovers. As the point guard, I must be vocal and use the ball efficiently,” said Ngiraremiang, who also suited up for the John F. Kennedy Islanders from 9th to 11th grade.

“Tomorrow against Guam we will try to push the ball up the court quickly, they are a big team so we will try to move the ball quickly,” added Ngiraremiang, who was a first-team guard for Guam’s interscholastic season his sophomore and junior years.

Palau is now 2-0 at the tournament and will face Guam today in what is shaping up to be a David vs. Goliath battle. Guam was the better team up against Micronesia (FSM) in their second game of the tournament winning 147-37.

The Guam men put on a clinic, easily slicing through the FSM defense to hit easy buckets.

FSM was held to just one point in the first quarter with Jimmy Palik stepping up to score 10 points for the game. Guam power forward, Matthew Fegurgur, flexed his dominance with 16 points, seven boards and shooting 80% from the field.

“We are preparing for the future at Pacific Games and Asia Cup, so we have to keep everything tight and fix up mistakes,” Fegurgur said via FIBA’s website. “We might be winning by a lot, but we still need to fix our mistakes to keep getting better. It’s been a while since we have had a live competition and that sometimes brings out habits that you didn’t know you had. This is an opportunity to see what we need to practice to get better.”

Fegurgur said it’s been fun playing with his teammates the past few weeks.

“We have such fun on and off the court. A lot of us went to high school together, so we are really tight,” he said. “With our vets (veterans) stepping down, it’s time for us to step up, and we are all ready and excited for that.”

The stage is set for Day 3 the of the FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022; with FSM VS NMI tipping off from 12:15 p.m. followed by Guam vs Palau at 7 p.m.

All games will be streamed on the FIBA YouTube Channel. The FIBA Micronesian Cup 2022 features national teams from across Micronesia, with 16 games to be played across four days from June 8 to 11 in Mangilao, Guam. The top team will qualify for the 2023 Pacific Games.

Much of the quotes and information was provided via the FIBA website.

