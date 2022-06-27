The 2022 Pacific Mini Games would not have been a success without the support of the businesses, sports federations and government of the Northern Mariana Islands.

But, much of the success goes to the people of NMI. A volunteer force numbering in the hundreds, they made everything work. With the officers of Department of Public Safety organizing traffic flow, these volunteers did everything else.

Greeting people and just saying "Hi!" and smiling for their guests, they chased down loose balls, cleaned up fields, ran medal ceremonies, pushed boats – you name it, they did it.

Despite the mercurial weather of the Pacific, this force kept games on schedule, moved athletes and ensured spectators had a fantastic experience. The crowds were also spectacular hosts. Even when cheering on the home team, they threw out loud cheers for everyone in the field of play. Children screamed for Vanuatu on the track or Papua New Guinea in the jumps.

it was phenomenal to see the people of the NMI come together, demonstrating their resilience after Supertyphoon Yutu ripped through a few years ago to destroy their infrastructure and COVID-19 decimated their economy over the past two years.

We were inspired by the Mini Games athletes and blessed by the hospitality of the NMI.

Thank you to the people of Rota, Saipan and Tinian!