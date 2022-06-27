With the dimming of the cauldron flames, Pacific Games Council president Vidhya Lakhan declared the 2022 Pacific Mini Games officially closed. The ceremonial flag had been passed to the Palau representative as the hosts for the 2025 Pacific Mini Games. All that was left were the fireworks and the dancing to end the night.

More muted and relaxed, the 2022 Pacific Mini Games closing ceremony was the perfect way to end the rush of games that featured 2,000 athletes, 20 countries and nine sporting disciplines. The theme of Pacific unity and resilience was still very much present, but the friendships were more prevalent as the night wore on.

While beautiful, the opening ceremonies were much more orderly and formal. Saturday’s closing had countries walking in arm in arm – a nod to the bonds formed on the field of competition. A Palau athlete wore the Papua New Guinea headdress – a brilliant red and yellow against the Saipan sky. A Tahiti sprinter had her shoes signed by Samoa and Tongan fielders. New Caledonia danced to Palauan songs. Everywhere, people traded flags, pins and jerseys.

As always, the countries of Guam, Palau and NMI drew the loudest cheers. But, the athletes of Vanuatu and Papua were a show unto themselves, dancing for those who packed the grandstand and drawing applause and cheehoos from the stands.

For Guam, fielder Genie Gerardo carried the Guam flag, calling it an honor to bear the island’s colors among the sea of countries.

The dancers with Chamorro Ensemble, the Uraali group, the Talabwogh Women and the Talabwogh Men and the Refaluwasch Warriors put on another show for the athletes – evoking the spirit of the Marianas and demonstrating the diversity of the islands.

The ceremonial handoff from Pacific Games Council president Vidhya Lakhan to Republic of Palau representative Baklai Temenpil was a highlight for the night as Palau showed the islands what they can expect in 2025.

The athletes of Palau stood, waving their flags as Temenpil accepted the Games flag and the responsibility of hosting the next Games.

She thanked the NMI for their hospitality and congratulated them on a successful 2022 foray. Then, to huge applause, she welcomed everyone to Palau, promising a showcase that befits the talent and spirit of the Games.

Without as much pomp and circumstance, Lakhan closed the Games, played the PG theme song just as a 20-minutes firework show dazzled the crowd, lighting up the night sky. From there, it was a low-key celebration as small pockets danced and sang under the firework-lit sky.

The Mini Games is a scaled down version of the Pacific Games. PG will be held in 2023 in Solomon Islands. The last edition in 2019 in Samoa featured 26 sports, 24 countries and 5,000 athletes.The Games are open to countries and territories in Oceania.

Mark your calendars and book your seats to the northern Republic of Palau. Mini Games in Palau in 2025 will be a show for the thousands of athletes expected to compete.