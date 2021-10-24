The Masakåda, Guam Women’s National Soccer Team, encountered difficulty overcoming a strong Myanmar side, falling 8-0 to the top-ranked team in Group D of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup India 2022 Qualifiers at the Dolen Omurzakov Stadium in Kyrgyz Republic on Thursday.

Myanmar, one of Asia’s top 10 countries in women’s football and ranked No. 46 in the world, netted three in the first half and scored five in the second half, which also saw a sudden windstorm in the 65th minute.

Win Theingi Tun and San Thaw Thaw each scored twice for Myanmar, and teammates Khin Mo Mo Tun, Myat Noe Khin, Pont Pont Pyae Maung, and July Kyaw also scored.

“The Myanmar team definitely is a strong side and made it very challenging for us the entire match,” said Chyna Ramirez, acting head coach of the Masakåda, world-ranked No. 83. “Not playing a single international match for over three years made it difficult for us coming into this tournament, but the players appreciate very much the opportunity to return to international football to compete.

“We were drawn into a good group and the matches so far have helped us gauge where we are compared to our counterparts across the continent after the long absence from the international stage. We have one more match in this tournament, and we are preparing to finish strong against Lebanon.”

Guam will play Lebanon tonight at 9 p.m. (ChST).

A livestream link will be made available closer to match day, Guam Football Association stated in a news release. Kyrgyz Football Union will showcase the tournament’s matches live on its Eleven Sports Internet TV platform for $2 each match.

“All the players know that this tournament is not just about winning matches on the pitch, but also an important step in creating an even stronger foundation for women’s football development in Guam,” Ramirez said.

“We are thankful for all the support from home and abroad – we always look forward to competing on the pitch and representing Guam, our families, our supporters and ourselves,” added Ramirez, who is a former Guam Women’s National Team goalkeeper