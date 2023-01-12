When Dartmouth College women’s rugby team head coach Katie Dowty visited the island late last year, she became the first-ever NCAA Division I coach to specifically come to Guam on a recruiting trip.

Dowty, who coached the Big Green to two national championships in the past four years, told The Guam Daily Post that she was pleased with the skill level of players from Guam and at the league’s organization. In the states, high school rugby isn’t usually played within school systems and club teams usually consist of rosters with student-athletes from many different schools. She explained that this sometimes leads to clubs cherry-picking talent and forming a super team, making it difficult to compare players from other club teams with lesser talent.

“It was great to see so many high school teams like that, to have a full quarterfinal and have all of the teams on the island have girls rugby in high school, that's kind of novel to us,” Dowty said. “It's kind of scattered in the mainland.”

She said that she enjoyed how the Guam Rugby Union fosters consistency, which positively impacts the players.

“There's all sorts of talented players. They've got a mix of really physical type players, playmakers, speedsters, and that's all on display,” she said. “It's great to see so many players from so many different schools all at once.”

After two days of playoff rugby competition, with a notebook in hand, Dowty scribbled as fast as she could as she received a firsthand, top-rate education into Guam rugby.

“There's a lot of really great players, so I'm excited to see them in person,” said Dowty, who was on hand at Guam High School and George Washington High School in December to find the next star, or two, or three, to select to Dartmouth’s elite, Ivy League program.

“We've had some luck with some really talented players coming from here, great leadership and character as well,” said Dowty, referring to Academy of Our Lady of Guam alumna Ale Ada, who graduated from Dartmouth and was a key member of the Big Green rugby team.

“We're looking for the next Ale,” Dowty said.

“There's a whole lot of other players (from Guam) that have gone to the mainland and played for NCAA programs,” added Dowty, referring to the several student-athletes currently playing for Mount Saint Mary’s University, Brown University, American International College and several others.

The Ivy League is within reach

Before trailblazers like Ada, Matias Calvo (Dartmouth University), and Makayla Atoigue (Brown University), became the first three student-athletes from Guam to enroll into Ivy League schools and make their varsity rugby teams, playing at that level and receiving a world-class education, for many, was a pipe dream. But with the NCAA nearly doubling the number of women’s teams, and several schools ditching the SAT requirement, now, more than ever, an Ivy League education and playing in the top ranks of collegiate rugby are more attainable than ever before.

“I think sometimes people think it's out of reach, and it really isn’t,” Dowty said. “SATs are optional. You used to think, ‘I have to have a perfect score to go the Ivy League or maybe I can't afford the Ivy League.’ Those are myths, those things aren't true.”

The NCAA and collegiate programs “look for people with interesting backgrounds, with dynamic interests in sports and in their academic studies,” she added.

She said that student-athletes from Guam need to “believe that it could be you. It is well within reach.”

She added that people need to not be afraid and put their hand up and reach out.

She also said that fear is often the negative, motivating factor that stymies someone from taking that next step to realizing their dreams. She indicated that a student-athlete does not need to be the best at their position or post perfect scores and that there is plenty of opportunity to make it to the next level.

“There's so many different types of athletes that can make an impact in rugby,” she said. “It's not one thing that I'm looking for. I’m looking for players that are really good at the role that they play on the field. And there are quite a few of players like that, for sure!”

Dowty, who described the trip to Guam as successful, was excited to see how well rugby is supported and hopes that the trend continues.

“To have girls rugby supported in high school, I think it’s brilliant,” she said. “I hope that the schools in Guam continue to invest in that because it can lead to really amazing opportunities in the NCAA.”